Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Gains Approval for More Government Workloads

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With new authorizations, Oracle is making more cloud services available to customers in its US Government regions. Specifically, Oracle has attained FedRAMP High Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Impact Level 5 (IL5) accreditation for IaaS and PaaS, which include an extended set of cloud services for government customers to leverage, including Oracle Digital Assistant and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, to boost efficiency without straining budgets or compromising security.

Oracle Digital Assistant can help government offices address citizen questions and concerns in real-time using conversational interfaces for web-based or mobile cloud and on-premises applications. The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution gives customers control to extend or migrate existing virtualized on-premises environments to the cloud using familiar VMware tools. The solution delivers FedRAMP High security, predictable costs, and a single source for technical support along with clear authority over systems control.

"Oracle continues to double-down on our commitment to equip government customers with innovative, highly secure, high-performing cloud services," said Rand Waldron, VP Global Government, Oracle. "With the addition of Oracle Digital Assistant and Oracle Cloud VMWare Solution into OCI government regions, the U.S. DoD and other federal customers can unlock innovation in the cloud with the peace of mind that these tools meet the high levels of compliance and security standards. We look forward to expanding our cloud offerings to support the mission and purpose of U.S. government agencies."

Expanded services for better efficiency, productivity and cost-savings

The following cloud services are also now included in the list of services covered by the FedRAMP High JAB-ATO and the DISA IL5 accreditation: API Gateway; Oracle Cloud Functions; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Flow and Data Science Platform; Data Transfer Services; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Email Delivery; Secrets in Vault; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Cloud Shell and Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Other recently accredited features include: File Storage Service; Oracle Resource Manager (Orchestration); Announcements; Terraform Provider; Oracle Kubernetes Engine; UX/YUM Repo; Notification Service; Events Service; Streaming Service; OCI Registry (OCIR); OCI Monitoring; Autoscaling; Compute Monitoring; Private Endpoints; and Metering and Usage Reports.

FedRAMP is the federal government program that sets the standard for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud systems' security. Similarly, DISA offers a variety of compliance and security assessments to accredit cloud systems for use by DoD and federal organizations. By attaining accreditations from both FedRAMP and DISA, Oracle's government customers can be assured that Oracle's cloud offerings have been thoroughly reviewed and approved by leading technology officials.

To attain these accreditations, Oracle utilized an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization to complete a readiness assessment of the cloud service offerings for the authorization process. The service offerings were then reviewed by technical representatives from DISA for Impact Level 5 accreditation; and by the FedRAMP's Joint Advisory Board – comprised of technical reviewers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and General Services Administration (GSA) – for FedRAMP High authorization.

