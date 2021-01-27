Oracle Cloud Marketplace Now Available to U.S. Government Customers

Agencies can leverage Oracle Cloud Marketplace to quickly find and deploy new applications in the cloud to improve operations and better serve constituents

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is now available for U.S. government customers, empowering agencies to fully automate the deployment of certified solutions directly on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Government customers can now easily deploy applications from a growing library of Oracle and third-party independent software vendors (ISVs) to help support their organizational goals and serve the needs of constituents.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Government Cloud.

Customers looking to move or extend workloads from on-premises to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can easily discover and deploy solutions offered in Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including those that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Customers can connect and extend their data center network, as well as protect their workloads beyond Oracle Cloud native security options, without requiring significant configuration, integration, or business process changes.

"Government customers rely on Oracle Cloud to run application workloads in highly available hosted environments," said Scott Twaddle, vice president, regulated markets, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "The availability of Oracle Cloud Marketplace allows government customers to automate the provisioning of Oracle applications and databases as well as third-party software. This simplifies migrations from on-premises environments to the cloud, dramatically reducing deployment times to hours, instead of days or weeks."

Oracle Cloud Marketplace has obtained authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), the government program that sets the standard for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud systems' security. The certification assures government customers that Oracle Cloud Marketplace meets the highest standards of security and compliance.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has also achieved FedRAMP JAB P-ATO Accreditation for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute Service, Object Storage Service, Block Storage Service, Database Cloud Service, Exadata Cloud Service, Key Management Service, Virtual Cloud Networks, FastConnect, Load Balancing as a Service, Identity and Access Management, and Auditing.

What Oracle PartnerNetwork members are saying about Oracle Cloud Marketplace

"More and more state and local governments are shifting their critical production workloads to cloud platforms like Oracle. Those same entities are turning to Fortinet to help protect their applications and data in the Oracle Cloud, further enhancing the cloud native security provided by Oracle's platform," said Jim Richberg, public sector field CISO, Fortinet. "Our expansion with Oracle Cloud Marketplace allows government customers to fully automate the deployment of multilayer security for their cloud-based applications."

"Check Point is thrilled to bring over 25 years of prevention experience to Oracle Cloud Marketplace customers, providing critical building blocks to achieve the highest levels of federal cybersecurity hygiene and TCO," said Erez Yarkoni, VP WW Sales, Telco and Cloud, Check Point Software Technologies. "With evolving cyber threats facing the public sector, agencies can depend on Check Point to meet their federal security needs."

"CIS is pleased to expand upon our partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and now offer CIS Hardened Images in Oracle Government Cloud Marketplace regions. CIS Hardened Images are a key component to help meet compliance with industry standards such as FedRAMP, DoD Cloud Computing SRG, and DISA STIGs," said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President & General Manager, Security Best Practices. "CIS Hardened Images, built to CIS Benchmark recommendations, provide pre-configured security to help government entities meet a portion of these requirements and establish a valuable baseline for compliance."

"Government entities around the globe rely on RackWare solutions for business continuity. RackWare provides DR capability with push-button testing that reduces time and labor costs by 80%," said Bryan Gobbett, CEO, RackWare. "Maintaining business continuity and ensuring IT resiliency is increasingly a top priority for Government IT leaders today. RackWare is proud to offer our solutions on Oracle Cloud Marketplace."

"Our customers in both the public and private sector are combining human ingenuity, intelligent automation in the cloud, and systems to solve complex challenges and opportunities on a large scale," said Bruce Mazza, vice president, Technology Alliance Program, Blue Prism. "Our expanded relationship with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and our new government marketplace listing extends Blue Prism on Oracle cloud to government and public sector agencies with a proven, enterprise-grade intelligent automation solution that can easily scale to meet demand, quickly migrate data between applications, and add AI and related technologies from our Digital Exchange to any process."

Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database. To learn more about Oracle Cloud, click here. To learn more about the availability and benefits of Oracle Cloud Marketplace, click here.

