Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, bringing together a comprehensive set of management, diagnostic, and analytics services that help customers eliminate the complexity, risk, and cost associated with today's fragmented approach for managing multicloud and on-premises environments. The Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform is available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and is the industry's most complete solution, consisting of a suite of services that provide a unified view across the entire software stack. It enables easy diagnostics of cloud-native and traditional technologies deployed in the cloud or on-premises. With built-in machine learning, it automatically detects anomalies and enables quick remediation in near-real time. The platform has adopted an open, standards-based approach that is vendor-agnostic, supporting ecosystem interoperability out-of-the-box with Slack, Grafana, Twilio, PagerDuty and others. Early customers include Integra LifeSciences, Lone Star College, Kingold, and Green, along with implementation partners such as Wipro, Capgemini, and Mythics. Get started here.

Customers' IT environments have evolved rapidly, but existing monitoring and management offerings have not kept up with the increasing complexity found with multicloud and on-premises IT environments. In fact, Gartner estimates that more than a third of organizations use 30 or more monitoring tools.i Organizations have experienced a rise in the complexity and cost of managing their existing infrastructure and a growing number of emerging technologies such as Kubernetes, containers, converged databases, and microservices. Instead of a collection of siloed and fragmented tools, the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform provides customers with a comprehensive and connected solution comprised of related services. This includes the newly announced Logging, Logging Analytics, Database Management, Application Performance Monitoring, Operations Insights and Service Connector Hub services, as well as existing services such as Monitoring, Notifications, Events, Functions, Streaming and OS Management. Customers using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] have immediate access to the new offering.

"Oracle has deep domain expertise in operating the largest portfolio of SaaS and enterprise application environments. We also manage the largest and most critical datasets for our customers, and we develop and operate on-premises infrastructure, unlike other cloud providers," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We are combining decades of experience with OCI to provide end-to-end visibility for all layers of the IT stack. Whether customers' apps are deployed on Oracle Cloud, Dedicated Region [email protected], on-premises, or in other public clouds, we are eliminating the complexity and reducing the risks and costs associated with today's multi-tool approach to make the overall management process highly intuitive and cost-effective."

The integrated platform aggregates all observability data for holistic analysis and applies operations-optimized ML algorithms that can identify anomalous system behavior, rapidly isolate and remediate performance problems, and prevent outages by providing accurate forecasting of impending issues. This information is delivered in out-of-the-box and customer-designed dashboards with cross-tier views that provide complete visibility across applications, databases, infrastructure, and cloud environments. The solution provides one-click instrumentation of all Oracle Cloud Infrastructure resources, as well as providing visibility across any technology deployed in Oracle Cloud, third-party clouds, and on-premises systems.

"With the release of the new Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, Oracle delivers another industry first," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "This end-to-end approach for on-premises and multicloud management not only clearly benefits customers, but also provides an open platform for partners to plug in their offerings. The integrations with Grafana, PagerDuty, and Slack, and support for standards from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation such as CloudEvents and OpenTracing, demonstrate Oracle's commitment to interoperability."

Comprehensive Visibility is a Game Changer for Customers

This new platform enables customers to maximize the performance and availability of their mission-critical applications. It does this by providing complete visibility across the application landscape, using advanced analytics to quickly identify the root cause of application problems, and take action to fix them.

"Oracle provides us with an integrated observability platform for our applications, traces, and logs," said Peter Gawroniak, senior director global infrastructure, Integra LifeSciences. "Since moving from our previous cloud provider, the time taken to diagnose and resolve problems has improved by five times."

"Our PeopleSoft Campus solutions and related applications service over 87,000 students across seven colleges, two university centers, and 10 additional centers. During the pandemic, we are asking our staff to manage an unprecedented number of schedule changes in very short windows," said Longin Gogu, associate vice chancellor, enterprise applications, Lone Star College. "We improved our student's experience by reducing performance glitches by 90 percent, and lowered our effort and costs."

Partners Embrace New Integrated Observability and Management Functionality

This new platform enables Oracle to meet customers where they are in their cloud adoption journey. For example, the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform is based on open standards that enable partners to easily integrate the technology into their solutions and enhance their offerings. By integrating with partners in the ecosystem, the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform allows customers to continue leveraging their existing investments in technologies such as Grafana, Slack, Twilio, and PagerDuty across use cases that include monitoring, logging, messaging, and incident management.

"We're excited to announce two Grafana certified plugins for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, making it easier for our customers to gain end-to-end visibility of any application, database, and infrastructure on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, in addition to other environments," said Anthony Woods, CTO, Grafana. "Now there's another reason for developers to adopt Grafana."

"Adopting DevOps just got easier. Oracle CIoud Infrastructure's one-click integration with PagerDuty allows customers to leverage their existing investments in incident management," said Steve Gross, senior director, strategic ecosystem development, PagerDuty. "With this capability, customers can easily configure, manage, and receive critical, real-time alerts for their OCI infrastructure and workloads."

"The Oracle and Twilio partnership has enabled COVID-19 patients to connect with healthcare providers, and researchers to understand efficacy of drug therapies," said Ott Kaukver, CTO, Twilio. "Oracle and Twilio are collaborating to provide SMS messaging, which will make it even easier for customers to use messaging on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

The platform enables partners to add custom entities, log parsers, and dashboards to make customers more successful in their cloud projects. System integrators, such as Wipro, Capgemini, and Mythics embed the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform into their broader solutions, extending the value of the infrastructure for their customers.

