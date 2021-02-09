Oracle Cloud VMware Solution Obtains FedRAMP High Authorization

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Cloud VMware Solution has obtained Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) at the High impact level from the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB). The accreditation recognizes the solution for adhering to stringent performance, security and compliance standards. Now, US government customers can operate VMware software-defined data centers in Oracle Cloud to manage and run critical applications and workloads.

The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution allows government agencies to accelerate their cloud strategies by migrating VMware environments to Oracle Cloud while maintaining continuity of operations, staffing, best practices, and tools from their on-premises VMware environments.

"Public sector customers are caught between two competing objectives, a mandate to migrate to the cloud and a lack of funding to conduct application re-architecture and version upgrades," noted Scott Twaddle, vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Product, Industries, and Partnerships. "With the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution attaining FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO, Oracle is providing those customers a zero trust, native VMware solution that meets the stringent compliance standards, while mitigating risk and cost."

"VMware has a strong track record of partnering with government and civilian agencies, empowering them in their missions to modernize infrastructure and applications, enable government workforces, better protect government data, and drive citizen trust," said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware. "In achieving FedRAMP High ATO, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution enables government IT customers to migrate, modernize and better protect enterprise applications leveraging the agility, economics, and scale of modern VMware-based multi-cloud services."

VMware provides major technology that US Federal civilian and defense agencies depend on to manage their IT infrastructure. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is VMware Cloud Verified. This designation validates integration and interoperability for customers operating VMware environments in the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution.

This accreditation expands Oracle's commitment to government customers and follows recent accreditations for FedRAMP High Agency P-ATO for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and FedRAMP JAB P-ATO for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Government Cloud Services. The JAB is the primary governance and decision-making body for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), the government program that sets the standard for assessing, authorizing, and monitoring cloud systems' security.

To achieve the FedRAMP High JAB P-ATO, Oracle utilized an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization to complete a readiness assessment of the cloud service for the authorization process. The service offerings then underwent a thorough security and compliance review by leading technology officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD), and General Services Administration (GSA).

