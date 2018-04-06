Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

In June 2015, Oracle obtained a judgment against Terix for copyright infringement based on Terix's theft of patches and updates to Oracle's Solaris operating system.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Justice's ruling on the Terix case, please visit here.

