Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Oracle is pleased that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio accepted the guilty pleas of James Olding and Bernd Appleby, the principals of Terix, for their roles in misappropriating Oracle's intellectual property and sentenced them both to prison for their criminal acts," says Oracle spokesperson Deborah Hellinger. "Oracle takes violations of its intellectual property rights very seriously and, as demonstrated by Oracle's lawsuits against Terix, Rimini Street and other IP violators, Oracle will not hesitate to go after those who do so. Oracle appreciates the fine work of the law enforcement officials whose efforts led to the criminal penalties assessed against Terix's principals."
In June 2015, Oracle obtained a judgment against Terix for copyright infringement based on Terix's theft of patches and updates to Oracle's Solaris operating system.
For more information on the U.S. Department of Justice's ruling on the Terix case, please visit here.
