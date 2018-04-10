Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery

The event will also feature the first construction and engineering technology firm to be accepted into the Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem, a nonresidential, virtual-style acceleration program for startups geared to enable next-generation growth, business development, and to drive cloud-based innovation for startups. Reconstruct is a visual data analytics platform provider whose breakthrough web and mobile products seamlessly integrate Reality Capture, BIM, and Schedule. When combined with Oracle project delivery solutions, customers can manage their projects in a visual environment that is easy to use, accurate, and predictive – increasing efficiency and mitigating risk.

"Oracle continues to drive innovations in the market, empowering customers with the technology and intelligence they need to improve outcomes across the project lifecycle," said Mike Sicilia, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Construction and Engineering. "Oracle will continue to collaborate with customers, partners and other contributors to foster new advancements and emerging technologies, such as AI and VR, to help our customers navigate challenges and capitalize on new opportunities."

Driving Project Innovation and ROI

In addition, Oracle is showcasing new functionality and integrations to its Oracle Prime Projects Cloud Service as well as the latest enhancements to its Primavera and other project delivery solutions. Oracle Prime Projects enables team collaboration and real-time visibility by integrating the management of project portfolios, schedules, tasks, resources, costs, field teams, documents, and risk into a single cloud platform. A number of construction industry organizations have turned to Oracle Prime Projects for its unique Lean scheduling capability, which enables organizations that have embraced Lean Construction methodologies to seamlessly integrate those job site construction activities with the master schedule.

"Oracle Prime Projects has enabled us to digitize our Lean task planning work in the field and fully integrate that activity and data with the management of our critical path schedule. By connecting these teams and activities, we've been able to unlock new levels of coordination, visibility, and productivity," said Mike Ball, project manager for general contractor Walsh Brothers.

To continue accelerating innovation and value delivery to customers, Oracle Construction and Engineering also announced it is developing a construction and engineering innovation laboratory. This facility will showcase product development efforts and emerging technologies and provide customers, partners and academia with hands-on opportunities to explore, interact with and shape new cutting-edge project delivery capabilities.

Partnering for Customer Success

Working closely with the broader construction and engineering ecosystem, Oracle continues to bring new innovations to its platform, enabling customers to benefit from:

Seamless, Connected Job Sites: Oracle and Triax are teaming up to develop and deliver a unified platform for construction professionals that integrates data from Triax's flagship Spot-r system with Oracle's Prime Projects Cloud Service project management platform. As such, customers will be able to create a seamless, connected job site that leverages technology and real-time data to enhance safety and enable greater visibility, insight, and ultimately, smarter building. For more information, see today's release.

Oracle and Triax are teaming up to develop and deliver a unified platform for construction professionals that integrates data from Triax's flagship Spot-r system with Oracle's Prime Projects Cloud Service project management platform. As such, customers will be able to create a seamless, connected job site that leverages technology and real-time data to enhance safety and enable greater visibility, insight, and ultimately, smarter building. For more information, see today's release. Model-Based Scheduling: Assemble and Oracle recently announced a collaboration to integrate Oracle's project management solutions with Building Information Model (BIM) data. BIM has been playing an increasingly vital role in the evolution of the construction industry – but has yet to bring the same efficiencies from BIM to scheduling processes. The new integration will allow users to easily create simulations, cost-loaded schedules, micro-schedules, and manage constant project changes. See recent release.

