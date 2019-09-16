Oracle Consulting and Deloitte Collaborate to Help Organizations Move and Innovate with Oracle Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Today, Oracle Consulting and Deloitte announced a strategic sales and delivery collaboration called ELEVATE. This teaming arrangement focuses on accelerating customer innovation by helping them rapidly migrate and manage workloads with Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. ELEVATE brings together the two organization's insights and experience enabling customers to drive and optimize enterprise operations in the cloud while maximizing current Oracle investments.

"The joint cloud migration and delivery approaches offered by Oracle Consulting and Deloitte will be industry leading. Oracle customers are seeking to transform their enterprises quickly, cost-effectively, and successfully while driving business innovation on Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Aaron Millstone, senior vice president of Oracle North America Cloud Consulting.

The collaboration is fueled by Oracle Soar, Destination PaaS and IaaS, which provides automated cloud migration; and Deloitte's professional services organization supported by its ATADATATM cloud discovery and automation platform.

Deloitte's robust end-to-end cloud offerings complement Oracle's migration services – from strategy, to build, through to operate. These services, coupled with Deloitte's in-depth Oracle technology, business insights, cyber security, and industry knowledge can help customers to achieve the value of cloud.

ELEVATE builds upon the combined industry, technology, and cloud experiences from each organization to provide customers with increased value and capabilities:

Provides a single and seamless delivery model, accountability structure, executive sponsorship, industry and technology capabilities;

Rapid infrastructure and database modernization by gaining access to industry-leading tools that automate Cloud migrations of Oracle, non-Oracle workloads, and hybrid cloud environments;

Deliver digital transformation that achieves customer goals while maximizing current investments;

Faster time to value with the Autonomous Database by leveraging Oracle Consulting's and Deloitte's combined library of pre-packaged industry solutions;

Optimized environments with a focus on continued innovation through post implementation support;

A holistic approach to cyber security, regardless of customer preferred technologies and requirements.

"Clients are seeking a foundation that creates opportunities for the enterprise to be more agile and innovative, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database offers a clear path for achieving those goals," said Jeffrey Davis, global Oracle business leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With this strategic collaboration with Oracle Consulting, we are putting modern, industry-leading cloud infrastructure within reach for companies of all sizes."

Deloitte and Oracle Consulting Service will be jointly presenting at Oracle OpenWorld in a session entitled: Elevate Your Enterprise: Move and Innovate with Oracle Cloud on Tuesday, September 17, 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM at Moscone West in Room 2002. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/openworld.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom .

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Note – Please reference a Deloitte Ascend release that was also announced today. Discussing Deloitte's proprietary solution to execute a highly automated migration of data and configurations from a legacy application to Oracle ERP/SCM Cloud enabled by Robotics Process Automation (RPA).

