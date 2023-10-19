Oracle Continues AI Momentum with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and DGX Cloud Availability in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Gemelo.ai Harnesses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and NVIDIA Software to Power Advanced AI Projects

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an enterprise-grade software that accelerates data science and streamlines development and deployment of production-ready AI, and the NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI supercomputing platform are now available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. These offerings provide customers with easy access to NVIDIA's accelerated, secure, and scalable platform for end-to-end AI development and deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Qualified customers can purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA DGX Cloud with their existing Oracle Universal Credits.

In March, OCI became the first hyperscale cloud provider to offer NVIDIA DGX Cloud. Now, with the addition of NVIDIA AI Enterprise and availability in the Marketplace, customers can quickly and easily perform any kind of large-model training for generative AI applications on OCI – including for workloads optimized by NVIDIA NeMo, an end-to-end, cloud-native framework to build, customize, and deploy generative AI. After customizing and training their models, customers will be able to use the same software containers and tools to deploy inferencing with NVIDIA AI Enterprise on any OCI Compute instance using the NVIDIA Triton Inference Server. Customers will now have access to an end-to-end set of training and inference capabilities on OCI, alongside OCI services for building applications and managing data across a range of distributed cloud deployment options.  

Many organizations are taking advantage of accelerated computing and AI from NVIDIA on OCI. For example, Gemelo.ai runs NVIDIA Maxine GPU-accelerated AI software development kits and cloud-native microservices on OCI AI Infrastructure to drive its next-generation text-to-speech, voice-to-voice, and voice cloning systems. This has enabled Gemelo.ai to deploy "AI twins" that act as trained interactive service agents for its customers.

"Gemelo.ai is pioneering new AI-based business models that showcase the combined power of OCI and NVIDIA's software," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We have worked closely with NVIDIA for years to provide organizations with an accelerated compute infrastructure to run NVIDIA software and GPUs. The addition of NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA DGX Cloud to OCI further strengthens this collaboration and will help more organizations bring AI-fueled services to their customers faster."

"We are excited to put the dual resources of OCI and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite to use in building our next-generation AI-driven applications and ever more useful digital twins," said Paul Jaski, CEO, Gemelo.ai.

"Enterprises looking to fast-track their generative AI initiatives are seeking platforms where they can train and deploy their applications in a secure environment," said Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX systems, NVIDIA. "The addition of NVIDIA DGX Cloud paired with NVIDIA AI software, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise, into Oracle Cloud Marketplace enables OCI customers to use their existing cloud credits to accelerate the development of generative AI applications."

NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA DGX Cloud can be accessed via private offers through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

