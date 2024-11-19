Oracle Database@Azure Adds New Regions and Services to Meet Global Demand

Global organizations including The Craneware Group and Vodafone select Oracle Database@Azure to accelerate cloud journeys

Oracle Database@Azure is available for the first time in South America and is now generally available in nine Microsoft Azure regions

New services and capabilities will help customers meet data governance and compliance requirements

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group, Vodafone, and organizations from almost every major industry in the world are selecting Oracle Database@Azure to accelerate their cloud migrations and support their most demanding and sensitive workloads. To meet rapidly growing global demand, Oracle Database@Azure is being made available in new regions across the world and new services continue to be added. Oracle Database@Azure is now generally available in South America for the first time with the Brazil South region and continues to expand in Europe with Italy North. Oracle Database@Azure is now generally available in nine regions across the world with an additional 24 more regions planned by the end of 2025.

The Craneware Group's Mission-Critical Trisus® Business of Pharmacy runs on Oracle Database@Azure



The Craneware Group, which provides software solutions and services to over 12,000 hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies, has selected Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure. Its end-to-end, mission-critical pharmacy SaaS application handles procurement, invoicing, pricing, inventory management, supply chain, reporting, compliance, and auditing.

"Our SaaS-based suite of applications for pharmacy-related services handles the needs of a large number of patients," said Abhilesh Gandhi, CTO, The Craneware Group. "Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure can deliver the scale, reliability, and security we and our customers demand. Oracle's commitment to multicloud, as well as its distributed cloud strategy are differentiators and help us plan for the future."

Vodafone Deepens Multicloud Strategy with Oracle Database@Azure

Cloud migration is core to Vodafone's IT strategy to enable its operations across Europe to further enhance the customer experience. This requires greater flexibility and industry-wide cooperation at scale.

"Oracle Databases running on Exadata have been powering mission-critical applications on our physical servers for many years," said Pedro Sardo, technology shared services and group IT operations director, Vodafone. "With Oracle Database@Azure, we can now unify and run database applications across multiple clouds. With this expanded capability, we can continue to provide secure, resilient and high-performing digital services to our customers at scale, only now faster and more cost effectively."

New Oracle solutions and enhanced data integrations available for Oracle Database@Azure

Microsoft and Oracle continue to add powerful new features and capabilities for Oracle Database@Azure.

Autonomous Database integrations with Azure: Autonomous Database seamlessly integrates with key Azure services including Entra ID, Azure DevOps, Visual Studio Code, Azure API Management Service, and Microsoft Teams. New integrations include the option to store database encryption keys in Azure Key Vault and accessing SharePoint objects directly with SQL.

Autonomous Database seamlessly integrates with key Azure services including Entra ID, Azure DevOps, Visual Studio Code, Azure API Management Service, and Microsoft Teams. New integrations include the option to store database encryption keys in Azure Key Vault and accessing SharePoint objects directly with SQL. Azure Resource Manager (RM)-based Terraform: Now generally available for both Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Database@Azure. With Terraform support, provisioning and security can be automated with declarative infrastructure that can be coded, shared, versioned, and executed within a workflow.

Now generally available for both Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Database@Azure. With Terraform support, provisioning and security can be automated with declarative infrastructure that can be coded, shared, versioned, and executed within a workflow. Enhanced integration with Microsoft Fabric: Open Mirroring is now in public preview, enabling continuous data replication and synchronization to mirror databases in Fabric with Oracle GoldenGate. Open Mirroring keeps mirrored data synchronized in real-time, to help ensure data is analytics-ready within Microsoft Fabric.

Open Mirroring is now in public preview, enabling continuous data replication and synchronization to mirror databases in Fabric with Oracle GoldenGate. Open Mirroring keeps mirrored data synchronized in real-time, to help ensure data is analytics-ready within Microsoft Fabric. Microsoft Purview integration: Microsoft Purview now supports Oracle Database@Azure for comprehensive data governance and compliance capabilities that organizations can use to manage, secure, and track data across Oracle workloads.

Microsoft Purview now supports Oracle Database@Azure for comprehensive data governance and compliance capabilities that organizations can use to manage, secure, and track data across Oracle workloads. Oracle Exascale Infrastructure support: Oracle plans to provide Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure in Oracle Database@Azure within the next 12 months. Once available, customers of virtually any size will be able to run Exadata Database Service with hyper-elastic scaling and pay-per-use economics.

Oracle Database@Azure Expands Across Global Regions

With the addition of Brazil South and Italy North, Oracle Database@Azure is now available in nine regions —Australia East, Brazil South, Canada Central, East US, France Central, Germany West Central, Italy North, UK South, and US West (DR).

In addition, the service is planned to be available in 24 more regions by the end of 2025. This includes Central India, Central US, Japan East, North Europe, Southeast Asia, South Central US, Spain Central, Sweden Central, United Arab Emirates North, US East 2, West Europe, West US 2, and West US 3, as well as eleven disaster recovery-only Azure regions. The disaster recovery regions include Australia East (DR), Brazil Southeast (DR), Canada East (DR), France South (DR), Germany North (DR), Japan West (DR), North Central US (DR), South India (DR), Sweden South (DR), United Arab Emirates Central (DR), and UK West (DR).

Multicloud Made for Customers

Customers can purchase Oracle Database@Azure through the Azure Marketplace. They can use existing Azure commitments and discount programs, and their Oracle license benefits such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards. Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, and Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service are available with custom quotes via private offer. Oracle Autonomous Database is also available as pay-as-you-go, giving customers the flexibility to deploy a fully managed database in minutes.

With Oracle Database@Azure running on OCI in Azure datacenters, customers benefit from:

Flexible options to simplify and accelerate migrating their Oracle databases to the cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration

The ability to build new cloud-native applications using OCI and Azure technologies, including the rich set of Azure development and AI services

Pricing parity with OCI for the highest level of Oracle database performance, scale, and availability only possible through Oracle Exadata engineered systems underpinning Oracle Database@Azure

The simplicity, security, and low latency to build integrated solutions with Autonomous Database and Azure services

Consistency with on-premises deployments of Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata to reduce the need to rearchitect or refactor solutions

Unified customer experience and support from Oracle and Microsoft

Simplified purchasing and the ability to leverage Oracle and Microsoft licenses, commitments, and discount programs

Validated Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA) Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure

The assurance of a unified service and architecture that are tested and supported by two of the most trusted names in the cloud

"More and more customers are seeing the value and flexibility that Oracle Database@Azure delivers for their most critical workloads," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "To meet growing global demand and increase the flexibility, availability, and resiliency that Oracle Database@Azure can provide to customers, we are working closely with Microsoft to make it available in more regions around the world and add new services."

"To meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises, we continue to make Oracle Database@Azure available in new regions and to add new features and capabilities," said Brett Tanzer, vice president, Azure Product Management, Microsoft. "This collaboration with Oracle helps our customers adapt to market conditions, compete more effectively, and deliver better experiences to their customers."

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud : Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions . Dedicated cloud : Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud : OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge.

: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge. Multicloud: Options including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, Oracle HeatWave on AWS and Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.





Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle