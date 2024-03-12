Oracle Delivers Foundation for More Intelligent Healthcare

Enhancements to Oracle Health Data Intelligence include new generative AI service that helps simplify care management

Suite empowers healthcare organizations to address regulatory requirements and improve quality of care while reducing costs

EHR-agnostic platform helps reduce data integration challenges, increase data security, and embed intelligence in clinical and operational applications

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced significant enhancements to Oracle Health Data Intelligence, including a new generative AI service to help increase care management efficiency. Oracle Health Data Intelligence, formerly HealtheIntent, is a modular suite of cloud applications, services, and analytics. The suite enables a broad range of healthcare and government stakeholders to use data from across the healthcare ecosystem to help advance patient health, improve care delivery, and drive operational efficiency. Additional new capabilities include system performance improvements, pre-built clinical quality analytics, and automated alerts that can help increase reimbursements and enhance care.

Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Health Data Intelligence gives customers access to the same mission-critical security, performance, reliability, and other cloud capabilities that Fortune 100 customers in highly regulated industries rely on today. The platform integrates, secures, and analyzes data from a broad range of sources including electronic health records (EHR), enterprise applications, insurance claims, and demographic records, to provide a more comprehensive view of individual patients and overall population health. This proven, EHR-agnostic solution enables customers to eliminate the cost and complexity of trying to integrate disparate data and systems on their own, which risks an uncertain ROI and can take years, or even decades, to accomplish.

Already, customers using Oracle Health Data Intelligence have recognized extraordinary results, including an average of 9-12 percent in cost reductions per member, per month (for commercial customers); a 5X increase in care gaps closed over 3 years through increased breast cancer screenings; and an average of 40-60 percent increase in annual wellness visits per provider, per year.

"Turning data into insights is critical to solving the problems facing modern healthcare," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "The new capabilities embedded within Oracle Health Data Intelligence can dramatically simplify customer efforts to address their regulatory goals, engage more patients, close care gaps, and lower cost of care delivery. With thousands of engineers and data scientists focused on platform enhancements, Oracle Health Data Intelligence is rapidly becoming an engine of innovation to control costs, enable breakthroughs, and drive industry transformation."

Updates to Oracle Health Data Intelligence include:

A new generative AI service for care management that summarizes patient history for care managers to dramatically reduce their manual chart review time and help enable them to reach more patients every day. This service is now offered in limited availability;

that summarizes patient history for care managers to dramatically reduce their manual chart review time and help enable them to reach more patients every day. This service is now offered in limited availability; Expanded clinical quality content that enables providers to more easily identify and act on care gaps with the goal of improving patient outcomes;

that enables providers to more easily identify and act on care gaps with the goal of improving patient outcomes; Expanded network and quality analytics with more pre-built analytics for common requirements including determinants of health, childhood wellness, immunization, and chronic conditions, such as diabetes and chronic obstruction pulmonary disease;

with more pre-built analytics for common requirements including determinants of health, childhood wellness, immunization, and chronic conditions, such as diabetes and chronic obstruction pulmonary disease; Additional hierarchical condition categories from multiple Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services models to help maximize reimbursements and optimize care. The new capabilities include automated alerts within the Oracle Health EHR that help encourage providers to focus on care gaps and take action with individual patients;

from multiple Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services models to help maximize reimbursements and optimize care. The new capabilities include automated alerts within the Oracle Health EHR that help encourage providers to focus on care gaps and take action with individual patients; Support for performance year 2024 Accountable Care Organization benchmarks to help monitor, manage, and increase gross savings;

to help monitor, manage, and increase gross savings; Performance improvements that accelerate insights with faster page load times.

"Oracle Health Data Intelligence platform has been a critical strategic asset throughout our organization, delivering actionable insights across multiple lines of business and empowering our providers to make more informed, precise decisions at the point of care," said April Feld, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CCM, CPHQ, director of care management, Stony Brook Medicine. "Moving forward, we view Oracle Health Data Intelligence not just as a tool but as a catalyst for transformation. Leveraging recent updates, including the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and generative AI, we believe Oracle Health Data Intelligence will shape the future of data-driven healthcare – helping us to better understand and manage complex patient information to more effectively and efficiently deliver care at an individual and population level."

Patient, population, and health system management at hyperscale

Taking advantage of OCI's significant price and performance advantages, as well as powerful data and AI platform capabilities, Oracle Health Data Intelligence helps healthcare providers, payers, public health organizations, government agencies, and research organizations to:

Build custom analytics and AI capabilities with pre-built, open, and extensible tools that can help power innovation;

with pre-built, open, and extensible tools that can help power innovation; Improve care by quickly identifying at-risk patients and suggesting a treatment path, and helping to enhance patient engagement, increase patient screenings, and close care gaps that can lead to long-term health challenges;

by quickly identifying at-risk patients and suggesting a treatment path, and helping to enhance patient engagement, increase patient screenings, and close care gaps that can lead to long-term health challenges; Maximize resources by gaining a better understanding of and more control over network capacity, workforce utilization, revenue, and clinical program performance;

by gaining a better understanding of and more control over network capacity, workforce utilization, revenue, and clinical program performance; Address regulatory and financial goals with pre-built regulatory and risk management services, unified population patient data, and embedded clinical applications that enable point-of-care hierarchical condition category coding.

"Oracle Health has demonstrated its ability to aggregate data from multiple sources, including non-Oracle Health EHRs, health information exchanges, and payers," said Jennifer Eaton, research director, Value-Based Healthcare Digital Strategies, IDC. "With its continued enhancements to Oracle Health Data Intelligence, Oracle is well positioned to help customers get the full value out of their data to drive meaningful change that can positively impact their organization and patients."

To see Oracle Health in action, please visit us at HIMSS in Orlando March 11 - 15 at booth #2761. Learn how Oracle Health is building an open healthcare platform with intelligent tools for data-driven, human-centric health experiences to connect consumers, providers, payers, public health, and life sciences.

