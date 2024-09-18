Oracle Delivers New Electronic Health Record Innovations

New capabilities prioritize safety, enhance information access, and help reduce the time it takes to do common tasks so clinicians can alleviate burnout and elevate patient care

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health continues to deliver electronic health record (EHR) innovations that help clinicians streamline routine tasks and deliver more efficient, informed patient care. With the new capabilities, caregivers can more quickly and easily update and access critical patient information from practically anywhere to help increase efficiency and reduce burden.

"Since the Cerner acquisition, Oracle has invested tens of thousands of engineering hours and millions of dollars to enhance our core clinical applications and improve the performance, usability, and security of our EHR," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We are committed to making our EHR the most functional and user-friendly in the market. To enable the future of healthcare, we need to build for tomorrow, not simply bolt on features to platforms designed for the past. We continue to deliver the new solutions our customers need and can easily adopt today while simultaneously building our next generation Oracle Health EHR platform, leveraging the performance, security, and embedded AI capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

Enhancing the EHR

Oracle continues to listen to and work closely with customers to deliver the updates and innovations they need to quickly and reliably get the information necessary to make timely and informed clinical decisions. With the enhancements, practitioners can improve productivity while elevating the standard of care delivery with:

Streamlined chart reviews to quickly surface critical patient information.

Advanced documentation tools that support updates and consultations on the go.

New medication processes that help identify errors to increase safety.

Updated order management capabilities with closed-loop tracking.

Enhanced mobile charting capabilities that enable clinicians to update patient details in near real-time from practically anywhere.

Expanded capabilities in Oracle Health Provider Portal that enable Oracle Health Ambulatory Referral Management users to easily view and track patient referrals – helping decrease the time from referral creation to an appointment being scheduled to support better care for patients.

New updates and innovations are set to be rolled out on a predictable and aligned quarterly cadence across Oracle Health products, enabling healthcare organizations to continually enhance their processes and deliver new innovations to patients and staff.

Connecting data to support better patient care

Oracle Health also continues to advance how customers easily access, manage, and utilize interoperability with other healthcare organizations. With Oracle Health Seamless Exchange, practitioners can get a more complete view of a patient across the care continuum by safely accessing data from outside health organizations through national networks and bringing the data into the patient's existing chart. Users are seeing up to 99% of redundant data being deduplicated and filtered. Plus secure, authorized sources can write directly into the local record to produce a single, longitudinal record for every patient. Seamless Exchange is a huge improvement to the usability of outside records, but Oracle is also pushing the envelope on making the data more available, open, and secure through the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). In a transition from legacy approaches toward TEFCA, Oracle will continue to lead the industry in driving down the cost and improving usability of information for patients and providers.

Innovating with AI and automation

Helping ambulatory clinics reduce physician burnout, Oracle introduced Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant. The mobile offering combines generative AI, clinical intelligence, and a multimodal voice and touch-based interface into a single unified solution that enables physicians to focus on patients, not computer screens. Integrated with the Oracle Health EHR, the solution transforms the care delivery experience by automating draft note generation from physician-patient conversations. Early users say they have saved on average more than four and a half minutes per patient and 20-40% in documentation time each day.

See Oracle Digital Clinical Assistant in action here, and hear more about St. John's Health experience here.

Advancing security and performance

Over the past year, Oracle Health has implemented several hundred performance and scalability enhancements to help clinicians access critical information and complete tasks faster. These improvements have optimized key workflows, including patient search, printing, document scanning, medical record requests, registration, and appointment scheduling across the EHR solutions.

In addition to the clinical enhancements, Oracle launched the Autonomous Shield initiative earlier this year to create a safer, more secure healthcare ecosystem in light of the increasing frequency and severity of cyberattacks. As part of this investment, Oracle has helped more than 1,000 Oracle Health EHR customers strengthen their defenses by migrating to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). In tandem, these customers also saw significant performance gains. For example, King's College London in Dubai cut the time it takes to access patient information in the EHR by 50% and a reported 25% overall reduction in time spent in the EHR due to faster screen loads and transaction response times. With OCI, EHR customers automatically get updates to help support a constantly changing cyber-terror landscape. Autonomous Shield enables healthcare organizations to rely on Oracle's real-time threat detection and monitoring, autonomous systems, and team of experts to help keep their networks safe. To bring these advantages to all its EHR customers, Oracle is offering the migration to OCI at no additional cost.

Find out more about this at the Oracle Health Summit in Nashville on Oct. 29-30, 2024. The event brings together global healthcare leaders to discuss how to tackle industrywide challenges and apply new innovations. Visit the website to learn more and register.

