Oracle Empowers Defense Industrial Base to Innovate at Scale with New Isolated Cloud

Defense Industrial Base Isolated Cloud Environment will enable secure collaboration at Secret and Top-Secret levels to rapidly deliver advanced capabilities for US warfighters

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Federal Forum -- Oracle today announced its Defense Industrial Base Isolated Cloud Environment, a new, secure isolated cloud deployment option. With this new cloud environment, defense contractors can collaborate more effectively within air-gapped Oracle National Security Regions that are designed to meet the highest U.S. government classification standards.

The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is comprised of thousands of defense contractors and partners that design, develop, and manufacture combat mission systems, platforms, and technologies that are essential to the US military's digital strength. These organizations require secure environments to conduct classified research and development, system integration, testing and evaluation, and mission support activities for Department of War programs across all warfighting domains. With the DIB Isolated Cloud, these organizations can now access Oracle's isolated cloud infrastructure while maintaining strict compliance with Department of War security standards and classification protocols.

DIB Isolated Cloud enables the expansion of existing on-premises classified independent research and development environments into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure while ensuring the boundaries of the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS) are respected. Critically, the new cloud environment allows multiple Defense Industry Base members to collaborate securely on joint classified programs. In addition, DIB Isolated Cloud will help accelerate program timelines and enhance mission effectiveness by providing users with granular access controls to workloads and resources within isolated environments. Additional benefits of the new cloud option:

Access to advanced cloud-native capabilities for classified workloads: Helps defense contractors leverage modern cloud technologies for classified R&D and mission systems development through access to leading AI models, high-performance computing, and autonomous database services within air-gapped Secret and Top-Secret environments.

Helps defense contractors leverage modern cloud technologies for classified R&D and mission systems development through access to leading AI models, high-performance computing, and autonomous database services within air-gapped Secret and Top-Secret environments. Secure research and development: Delivers a controlled, compliant environment for AI research and collaboration within Oracle National Security Regions, enabling Defense Industrial Base organizations to confidently pilot and scale AI from development through to production.

Delivers a controlled, compliant environment for AI research and collaboration within Oracle National Security Regions, enabling Defense Industrial Base organizations to confidently pilot and scale AI from development through to production. Significant cost advantages: Reduces infrastructure costs by delivering predictable pricing across classification levels, enabling Defense Base teams to reinvest savings into mission innovation.

Reduces infrastructure costs by delivering predictable pricing across classification levels, enabling Defense Base teams to reinvest savings into mission innovation. Faster program execution: Accelerates delivery of mission-critical capabilities to warfighters by reducing integration timelines and minimizing coordination overhead with real-time collaboration capabilities.

"The Defense Industrial Base Isolated Cloud Environment represents our unwavering commitment to both the Department of War and its partners who develop the combat systems that protect our nation and support our warfighters worldwide," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Defense & Intelligence, Oracle. "The ability for multiple defense contractors to collaborate securely on classified programs is essential to maintaining US technological superiority during this time of increased strategic competition."

The new cloud option is currently undergoing comprehensive security evaluation, including third-party assessment organization (3PAO) review and red team penetration testing, in preparation for Department of War accreditation. Oracle expects to receive provisional authorization to operate at the Secret classification level by summer 2026, with Top Secret authorization to follow.

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SOURCE Oracle Corporation