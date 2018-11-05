Oracle Empowers Global Retailers to Streamline Omnichannel Complexity

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent enhancements to Oracle Retail Order Management System Cloud Service provide retailers with real-time visibility into inventory and customer activity throughout the transaction lifecycle, helping brands navigate omnichannel fulfillment complexity. By integrating all aspects of the transaction lifecycle across all channels and points of service, retailers open a wealth of opportunities to increase revenue, enhance customer loyalty, streamline operations, reduce markdowns, and cut costs.

Oracle Retail Order Management System Cloud Service integrates with Oracle Retail Order Broker Cloud Service to manage not only order creation, tracking, and payment but also the steps of the fulfillment process. The Oracle Retail Order Management Cloud Service unifies order maintenance, customer notifications, contact center, and payment settlements, while Oracle Retail Order Broker Cloud Service handles enterprise inventory, the routing engine, drop shipments, and the store connection for the associates.

"Oracle's OMS utilizes its Intelligent Order Routing to allow routing engines to make decisions as to the most profitable location to fulfill an order from while satisfying customers' requirement and still satisfying margin/profitability calculations via Order Broker," said Victoria Brown, Research Manager, Global Supply Chain Strategy & Execution, IDC. "Oracle's users have found the system to have a tremendous speed to ROI and appreciate the speed to go live from the ease of configuration on the cloud."

"Oracle Retail is honored to serve as a strategic partner that helps a global community prepare for the next wave of omnichannel innovation," said Jeff Warren, Vice President Solutions and Strategy, Oracle Retail. "By providing our customers with an enterprise view of inventory and order across our omnichannel suite of solutions, brands are able to create new business standards that enhance customer loyalty, streamline operations and maximize profitability."

Oracle Retail Delivers a Prescriptive Approach to Order Management

Open Integration: In addition to pre-integration between Order Management and solutions within the Oracle portfolio, including with POS, CRM and ecommerce offerings, which work cohesively and solve end-to-end supply chain needs, open integration allows other third-party systems to handle the necessary business flows.

In addition to pre-integration between Order Management and solutions within the Oracle portfolio, including with POS, CRM and ecommerce offerings, which work cohesively and solve end-to-end supply chain needs, open integration allows other third-party systems to handle the necessary business flows. User Experience: A modern contact center with a streamlined workflow allows a quick and easy way for customer service reps to leverage customer information more effectively throughout the transaction and as part of their marketing, merchandising, and customer service efforts.

A modern contact center with a streamlined workflow allows a quick and easy way for customer service reps to leverage customer information more effectively throughout the transaction and as part of their marketing, merchandising, and customer service efforts. Globalization: To support global retailers, the introduction of language translation and fiscal requirements enables users in new markets. With these enhancements, we can empower contact center agents in France , Spain , Italy , Switzerland , Austria and Germany .

To support global retailers, the introduction of language translation and fiscal requirements enables users in new markets. With these enhancements, we can empower contact center agents in , , , , and . Modern Payments: The addition of a payment extension layer eases the integration with providers. A secure integration with Oracle Retail Customer Engagement for our gift card integration allows retailers to take advantage of additional features that are offered.

"The modern user experience present in Oracle Retail Order Management System Cloud Service empowers contact center agents to provide more thoughtful service by serving up all relevant information in a single, highly useable panel," said Chris Sarne, Senior Director, Oracle Retail. "Visibility into order tracking and inventory location for service associates is critical to encourage customer loyalty as the omnichannel environment for retailers becomes more complex."

