Oracle Enhances Public Safety Suite for Real-Time Data Intelligence

AI-driven analytics and voice commands, and wearable computer system help first responders improve efficiency, situational awareness, and issue resolution

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IACP Annual Conference and Exposition – Oracle today announced enhancements to its Oracle Public Safety Suite, a unified hardware and software platform for law enforcement and first responders. Updated features include officer-worn cameras and AI-enabled mobile voice controls and insights that improve situational awareness and help first responders make safer, more objective decisions when every second counts.

"First responders need agile, intelligent technologies that enable increasingly data-driven mobile ecosystems with enhanced transparency, efficiency, and safety," said Sean McCarthy, vice president of product, Oracle Local Government. "Oracle is deeply committed to partnering with agencies to constantly improve our platform to help them respond more effectively, increase first responder safety, reduce administrative burdens, and build trust within their communities."

Enhanced insights and transparency

With built-in analytics, first responders now have more comprehensive, direct access to operational data—including computer-aided dispatch (CAD), mobile, records, jail, and digital evidence data—with fast ad-hoc and scheduled reports. An AI chat assistant generates and refines charts via commands such as "filter to last week" or "make it a bar chart," accelerating insights without requiring a data analyst. Integrated operational dashboards, including shift summary, dispatch trends, priorities, and status timelines, provide interactive filters for viewing dates, units, and geographies.

An updated Oracle Public Safety Wearable Computer System used by agencies such as Wright County, Minnesota, can activate automatically upon dispatch and record interactions between law enforcement and community members to support transparency, trust, and accountability. Oracle's unique streaming and connectivity capabilities also enable agencies to provide video line-of-sight to a team member at a remote location, such as a command center, to give on-scene responders more guidance and support as events unfold. Dispatch, verbal, and video data can be automatically pulled into a case report file in real time, saving officers hours of reporting paperwork daily.

Additional new or enhanced components in the Oracle Public Safety Suite include:

Mobile voice control for tablets: Voice-activated actions enable officers to run license plates and use a single tap to create a traffic stop capturing the unit's real-time location, keeping responders' eyes up and hands free. Offense entry, observations, and full report narratives can be dictated on a tablet via voice-to-text, speeding documentation and reducing typing in the field. One-tap "next logical status" actions provide purpose-built controls such as "Confirm En Route", streamlining status changes without hunting through menus.





Voice-activated actions enable officers to run license plates and use a single tap to create a traffic stop capturing the unit's real-time location, keeping responders' eyes up and hands free. Offense entry, observations, and full report narratives can be dictated on a tablet via voice-to-text, speeding documentation and reducing typing in the field. One-tap "next logical status" actions provide purpose-built controls such as "Confirm En Route", streamlining status changes without hunting through menus. Hands-free data querying: Natural-language data requests enable commands in plain English, such as "Show incidents by priority for September 2025" with instant visualizations. Voice-driven plate queries enable officers to initiate plate checks and receive structured returns on mobile that feed directly into incident workflows. New individual or vehicle data from NCIC/state/third-party checks can be auto populated into records with a tap, reducing rekeying and errors.





Natural-language data requests enable commands in plain English, such as "Show incidents by priority for September 2025" with instant visualizations. Voice-driven plate queries enable officers to initiate plate checks and receive structured returns on mobile that feed directly into incident workflows. New individual or vehicle data from NCIC/state/third-party checks can be auto populated into records with a tap, reducing rekeying and errors. Audible officer-safety alerts: When records checks return critical flags such as an officer-safety alert or revoked tag, users can choose to receive audible alerts and on-screen cues to notify officers immediately. With policy-driven behavior, agencies can control when and how tones play, aligning alerts with local policy and risk thresholds.





When records checks return critical flags such as an officer-safety alert or revoked tag, users can choose to receive audible alerts and on-screen cues to notify officers immediately. With policy-driven behavior, agencies can control when and how tones play, aligning alerts with local policy and risk thresholds. Fast property searches: A simplified documentation process scans and auto-populates the chain of custody action, date, and time, and location information for a selected property.

Built on the security, performance, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the suite is designed to help agencies meet their CJIS Security Policy requirements and enables agencies of all sizes to get up and running quickly to help lower costs and complexity.

Visit Oracle at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition (Booth #1023) to see demos of the Oracle Public Safety Suite or learn more at https://www.oracle.com/government/state-local/public-safety/.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle