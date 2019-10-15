Oracle Equips Case Workers and Citizens to Address Complex Societal Problems

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a new people-centric approach to providing support and care, Oracle offers new services to citizens in need. New digital case management capabilities, now available in Oracle Customer Experience (CX) for Public Sector, provide a modern platform to help citizens, case workers, and third party social service providers deal with complex societal issues and achieve positive outcomes.

By offering real time access to vital data, Oracle's solution will enable state and local organizations to take a more people-centric approach to providing support and care - an approach that has not previously been possible due to the limitations of older technologies. Care providers will be able to effectively launch new services to their citizens, and to easily manage complex interactions for cases that span many years and complex, changing family circumstances.

"Today's digitally-empowered citizens demand easy access to health and human services agencies for critical support and care. And case workers expect accessible tools that can manage complex cases that often evolve over extended periods," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president of Oracle CX product development. "Until now, there has been a serious gap in the comprehensiveness and sophistication of solutions to serve many of the needs of this market. With Oracle, case workers can now have real-time snapshots of client cases along with intelligent recommendations for next steps - even in the most complex situations. This enables workers to take immediate and potentially life-saving actions."

The Oracle solution transforms traditional ways social service agencies have managed cases and served customers through the integration of modern digital technologies and channels. The platform integrates technologies spanning cloud, digital outreach, omni-channel service, case management, mobile, social, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence while ensuring maximum security and information privacy.

The digital enablement of complex case management not only serves state and local health and human service organizations, but also other government agencies in areas as diverse as immigration, taxation, benefits, and city and state citizen engagement.

Oracle CX solutions for health and human services combine decades of experience with a broad cloud service portfolio that enables current IT infrastructures with a proven path to digital transformation. It offers comprehensive digital engagement solutions for several aspects of citizen engagement including real-time personalized advice, self-service portals with embedded knowledge management, and a digital application process for benefit programs which is accessible through mobile, web, social channels, chatbots, call centers, and local offices.

