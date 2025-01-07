Oracle Exadata X11M Delivers Extreme Performance, Increased Efficiency, and Improved Energy Savings for Data and AI Workloads

Next-generation intelligent data architecture delivers up to 55 percent faster AI Vector searches, 2.2X faster analytics scan throughput, and 25 percent faster transaction processing—at the same price as the previous generation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today introduced Oracle Exadata X11M, the latest generation of the Oracle Exadata platform. Starting at the same price as the previous generation, Exadata X11M delivers significant performance improvements across AI, analytics, and online transaction processing (OLTP). Combining intelligent power management with the ability to run mission-critical workloads faster and on fewer systems helps customers achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. In addition, the same capabilities are available across public cloud, multicloud, and on-premises environments, giving customers flexibility to deploy and run their Oracle Database workloads wherever they need without any application changes.

"With Oracle Exadata X11M, we continue to provide customers with extreme scale, performance, business value, and the choice and flexibility to deploy wherever they need—from public cloud to multicloud to on-premises. In fact, every leading cloud will be running Exadata X11M, including OCI, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure," said Kothanda Umamageswaran, senior vice president, Exadata and Scale-Out Technologies, Oracle. "Whether upgrading an existing system or deploying new applications on Exadata X11M, customers benefit from new levels of price performance, consolidation, and efficiency with resulting savings in hardware, power and cooling, and data center space."

Significant value with more performance at the same price

Optimized for the latest generation AMD EPYC™ processors, Exadata X11M enables orders of magnitude higher performance than competitive database systems. Exadata X11M's performance increased across all workloads, with much faster vector search for AI, much faster IOPS and shorter latencies for transaction processing, and much faster data scans and query throughput for analytics. With the ability to scan data in both flash and Exadata RDMA Memory (XRMEM), Exadata X11M can achieve extraordinary analytics throughput. These enhancements are available at the same price as the previous generation Exadata X10M, enabling customers to reduce costs by doing more work on the same size platform.

Exadata X11M performance improvements compared to X10M platform include:

AI Vector Search : Up to 55 percent faster persistent vector index (IVF) searches with transparent offloading to intelligent Exadata storage. In addition, in-memory vector index queries (HNSW) are up to 43 percent faster. New software optimizations available across all Exadata platforms provide even faster AI search with 4.7X more data filtering in storage servers and 32X faster queries when searching binary vectors. This enables customers to run sophisticated vector searches faster in combination with more private business data and enhance the accuracy and reliability of generative AI models, while lowering overall costs.

: Up to 55 percent faster persistent vector index (IVF) searches with transparent offloading to intelligent Exadata storage. In addition, in-memory vector index queries (HNSW) are up to 43 percent faster. New software optimizations available across all Exadata platforms provide even faster AI search with 4.7X more data filtering in storage servers and 32X faster queries when searching binary vectors. This enables customers to run sophisticated vector searches faster in combination with more private business data and enhance the accuracy and reliability of generative AI models, while lowering overall costs. OLTP : Up to 25 percent faster serial transaction processing, up to 25 percent greater concurrent transaction throughput, and up to 21 percent lower SQL 8K I/O read latency—now only 14us. This enables customers to do more and spend less by running more transactions faster with a smaller database system footprint.

: Up to 25 percent faster serial transaction processing, up to 25 percent greater concurrent transaction throughput, and up to 21 percent lower SQL I/O read latency—now only 14us. This enables customers to do more and spend less by running more transactions faster with a smaller database system footprint. Analytics: Up to 25 percent faster analytic query processing, up to 2.2X faster analytic I/O on storage servers, and an increase of up to 500GB/sec Database In-Memory Scan. When combined with other Exadata innovations, this enables customers to run real-time analytics on transactional data and more rapidly scan terabyte to petabyte data warehouses to gain critical business insights.

Improved energy efficiency and sustainability

Exadata X11M also helps customers significantly reduce power and costs in four different ways. First, Exadata X11M's high performance enables customers to run their portfolio of database workloads on fewer systems, helping save on infrastructure, power and cooling, and data center space. Second, Exadata X11M improves utilization efficiency by enabling more workloads to be consolidated on smaller systems. Third, intelligent power management is built directly into Exadata X11M, helping customers address energy efficiency and sustainability goals by letting them turn off unneeded CPU cores, cap power consumption, and optimize power utilization during periods of low usage. Finally, customers can benefit from built-in automation through Oracle Autonomous Database, which helps eliminate manual database management tasks and human error.

More deployment flexibility for data and AI workloads

Exadata X11M can be deployed on-premises, or with Exadata Database Service and Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and multicloud environments. Customers have access to the same Oracle Database and the same capabilities running on the same Exadata architecture in all these environments. Oracle Database is 100-percent compatible across deployments enabling customers to run their workloads wherever they need without any application changes.

In multicloud deployments, Oracle Database will run on Exadata X11M in OCI, AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure data centers. With this option, customers have access to all Oracle Database capabilities, including Oracle Real Application Clusters, which uniquely enables scaling and high availability during planned and unplanned downtime. In addition, customers can combine their applications, AI models, or analytics tools in AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure with their data in Oracle databases supported by a low-latency network connection.

Customer and Analyst Quotes

"We have Exadata Database Machine as well as Exadata Cloud@Customer deployed in our Swisscom data centers," said Moritz Werning, product manager, Swisscom Ltd. "It's great news that Oracle Exadata X11M is available at the same time in all deployment options, including multicloud deployment. We look forward to gaining all the performance and price performance benefits as well as the efficiencies that Exadata X11M delivers. Higher efficiency can help us to achieve our energy and sustainability goals while continuously improving our customer service."

"It's never been more clear than today that Exadata is the industry standard platform to run Oracle Database," said Ron Westfall, research director, The Futurum Group. "Whether its powering Oracle Database 23ai in hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud—or outperforming on-premises infrastructure from any major vendor out there—the latest Exadata X11M allows organizations to decide where they want to gain the best performance for their Oracle Database workloads. And for everything from extreme vector processing to stock exchange-level transactions. Exadata X11M is clearly the gold standard by which all other platforms that try to run Oracle Database are measured."

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle