Oracle Expands AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications with Agentic Applications Builder and New Intelligent Workflow Tools

Latest additions to AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications help organizations scale adoption of outcome-driven AI and measure value

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced the latest updates to Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, a complete development platform for building, connecting, and running AI automation and agentic applications. The latest updates to Oracle AI Agent Studio include a new agentic applications builder as well as new capabilities that support workflow orchestration, content intelligence, contextual memory, and ROI measurement.

"As organizations move beyond pilots and begin operationalizing AI across the enterprise, they need the ability to tailor AI to their unique workflows, expertise, and operational priorities," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, we are helping customers and partners build the foundation for a more autonomous enterprise. Builders can create AI automations and agentic applications using natural language that are powered by enterprise AI agents capable of reasoning, taking action across business systems, and continuously executing processes. This enables organizations to move beyond dashboards and copilots to AI-powered applications that actively run the business, with the governance, trust, and security that enterprises require."

The latest updates to Oracle AI Agent Studio support the new Fusion Agentic Applications and rapidly growing Fusion Applications AI ecosystem. With Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can now build, connect, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents without traditional application development. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, security, auditability, and governance ensure agents deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale. The latest updates include:

Agentic Applications Builder: Helps organizations build outcome-focused agentic applications from Oracle, partner, and external agents. The AI-powered, natural language-based environment helps users select agents, compose workflows, and connect enterprise data without traditional coding or application development requirements.

Helps organizations build outcome-focused agentic applications from Oracle, partner, and external agents. The AI-powered, natural language-based environment helps users select agents, compose workflows, and connect enterprise data without traditional coding or application development requirements. Workflow orchestration: Helps organizations ensure reliable, enterprise-grade execution at scale across complex business processes. With the new orchestration capabilities, customers can coordinate multi-step, multi-agent execution with rules that control how work moves between steps, built-in logic, and human oversight.

Helps organizations ensure reliable, enterprise-grade execution at scale across complex business processes. With the new orchestration capabilities, customers can coordinate multi-step, multi-agent execution with rules that control how work moves between steps, built-in logic, and human oversight. Content intelligence: Helps organizations bring together unstructured first- and third-party data with transactional data to expand automation, improve decision-making, and unlock greater value from enterprise information. This helps organizations transform unstructured content into usable, contextual signals that agents can understand and act on.

Helps organizations bring together unstructured first- and third-party data with transactional data to expand automation, improve decision-making, and unlock greater value from enterprise information. This helps organizations transform unstructured content into usable, contextual signals that agents can understand and act on. Contextual memory: Helps organizations automate end-to-end processes, not just single tasks, and reduce repetition and friction by enabling agents to remember context across interactions, workflows, agent collaboration as well as learn from user behavior. Only relevant memories are retrieved for a specific task, and agents can share context to improve coordination of tasks and outcomes.

Helps organizations automate end-to-end processes, not just single tasks, and reduce repetition and friction by enabling agents to remember context across interactions, workflows, agent collaboration as well as learn from user behavior. Only relevant memories are retrieved for a specific task, and agents can share context to improve coordination of tasks and outcomes. LLM multimodal capabilities: Help organizations unlock insights and automate decisions using all forms of enterprise data by enabling agents to process and generate non-text inputs and outputs, including images, audio, and video.

Help organizations unlock insights and automate decisions using all forms of enterprise data by enabling agents to process and generate non-text inputs and outputs, including images, audio, and video. Monitoring, observability, and prompt playground: Helps organizations build trust in agent deployments, iterate quickly, adjust prompts, and successfully scale agents in production by enabling real-time visibility, testing, and debugging of agent behavior and performance.

Helps organizations build trust in agent deployments, iterate quickly, adjust prompts, and successfully scale agents in production by enabling real-time visibility, testing, and debugging of agent behavior and performance. Agent ROI dashboard: Helps organizations understand the business impact of AI initiatives by enabling them to measure the outcomes and value delivered by agents. This includes insights on the time saved, cost savings, and productivity gains per agent across workflows, teams, and business functions.

Growing network of Oracle-certified experts helps customers optimize AI

With 63,000-plus certified experts trained in Oracle AI Agent Studio, customers can work with experienced partners to identify high-value use cases, accelerate deployments, and optimize AI performance and governance across the enterprise.

Available at no additional cost, Oracle AI Agent Studio delivers easy-to-use tools, including orchestration, advanced testing, robust validation, and built-in security, to help Oracle Fusion Applications customers and partners create and manage AI agents and agentic applications.

By leveraging the same technology that Oracle uses to create AI agents and agentic applications, Oracle AI Agent Studio enables users to easily extend pre-packaged agents and applications, and/or create new ones, then deploy and manage them across the enterprise. AI agents and agentic applications designed in the Oracle AI Agent Studio seamlessly integrate with Oracle Fusion Applications and can collaborate with third-party agents to complete complex and multi-step processes.

Oracle PartnerNetwork support

"Organizations are recognizing that one-size-fits-all AI is not enough, and they need the flexibility to choose the right large language model for each use case while configuring solutions to match unique business requirements," said Lan Guan, chief AI and Data officer at Accenture. "The latest updates to Oracle AI Agent Studio expand the options available to our clients and help them compose customized agentic applications."

"Enterprise AI is evolving quickly from task-based assistance to outcome-driven automation, and Deloitte clients want that shift delivered with the controls and accountability their business requires," said Mauro Schiavon, Deloitte Global Chief Commercial Officer, Oracle Business. "Oracle and Deloitte are working together to help organizations build and run agentic applications at scale - connecting data, workflows, and governance with Oracle AI Agent Studio and new Agentic Applications Builder."

"To deliver real value, AI should be built into the systems companies already run their business on," said Rob Fisher, Global Head of Advisory, KPMG International. "By connecting trustworthy AI agents directly into everyday workflows, Oracle is helping organizations put AI to work at scale and drive meaningful change across the business."

"As customers move from isolated AI use cases to outcomes-focused AI across the enterprise, they need a development platform that can orchestrate workflows, manage context, and measure impact," said Kevin Sullivan, Oracle Global Alliance Leader, PwC. "We're excited that the expanded Oracle AI Agent Studio—including the new Agentic Applications Builder—creates a faster path to bring PwC's Agent Powered Performance engine to life for our customers, so they can quickly activate our existing assets and accelerators, streamline adoption, and measure value across Fusion-powered workflows at scale."

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com .

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SOURCE Oracle