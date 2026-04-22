Oracle Expands Powerful AI Capabilities in Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud to Supercharge Enterprise Data Innovation

Secure, natural language access to Oracle data through Gemini Enterprise speeds insights without writing SQL

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to give joint customers new ways to operationalize AI across enterprise data. Under the expanded partnership, the Oracle AI Database Agent for Gemini Enterprise gives Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud customers a simpler way to interact with their Oracle data using natural language. In addition, Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud now offers new capabilities and broader regional availability as global organizations, such as Worldline, use it to drive innovation and accelerate cloud migrations.

"We're making it easier for customers to use natural language to access, understand, and act on enterprise data by combining the Gemini Enterprise experience with Oracle's industry-leading database performance, security, and governance," said Nathan Thomas, senior vice president, product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "By applying AI directly to enterprise data at the database layer, customers can improve accuracy, strengthen controls, and use models more efficiently without exposing sensitive data or adding complexity. Together, we're making it easier for our customers to power agentic AI with trusted business data."

"To deliver real impact from agentic AI, customers need a simple, trusted way to interact with their valuable business data using intelligent agents such as the Oracle AI Database Agent," said Satish Thomas, vice president, applied AI & platform ecosystem, Google Cloud. "By making this agent accessible through Gemini Enterprise, we're giving customers greater flexibility to apply AI to data stored in Oracle databases and turn that data into meaningful business value."

The Oracle AI Database Agent, now available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, allows Gemini Enterprise customers to use natural language when interacting with their trusted Oracle data, while drawing on the in-database AI capabilities of Oracle AI Database to deliver relevant, context-aware answers. Customers can ask everyday business questions—such as analyzing revenue trends across regions and product lines—and receive immediate, data-driven answers that help them adjust pricing or prioritize sales efforts, all without writing SQL or building custom tools. The agent interprets each request, queries relevant, governed Oracle data, and delivers clear insights without moving or duplicating data. In addition, the Oracle AI Database Agent enables developers to securely use Oracle data in more advanced AI workflows by allowing them to connect it with other AI tools in Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to automate tasks such as data extraction, analysis, and visualization.

AI Shift is a CyberAgent subsidiary that helps enterprises in Japan build and deploy agentic AI solutions to automate business processes across customer service, marketing, and sales. AI Shift uses Oracle Autonomous AI Database on OCI to power its agent development platform and plans to use Oracle AI Database Agent to help customers expand their Oracle AI Database deployments to Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud.

"The Oracle AI Database Agent represents an important advancement in how we use AI with enterprise data," said Yuto Yoneyama, CEO, AI Shift. "With Gemini Enterprise, our users can move from writing SQL to asking questions in natural language to get answers grounded in trusted enterprise data. That helps us speed development, improve the quality of results, and make faster, more informed decisions without compromising governance and control."

Leading Organizations Choose Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud

Global organizations, such as Worldline, are adopting Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud to accelerate their cloud migrations.

Worldline is a European payments provider that processes billions of transactions globally. To support its strict requirements for performance and security, Worldline is leveraging Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud to modernize its payment processing platform and deliver scalable, low-latency, and secure payment services.

"Worldline operates one of the largest payment processing platforms, for which consistent low latency and high throughput are non-negotiable," said Arni Smit, director, software engineering, integration and payment platform, Worldline. "Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud gives us the scalability, resilience, and security capabilities we require to support real-time transaction processing at global scale by delivering the power of Oracle Exadata within Google Cloud."

New Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud Capabilities and Regions

New database capabilities and additional regions are supporting growing demand from across the world by providing customers with more options and locations to use Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) GoldenGate enables real-time Oracle database migration: Enables customers to simplify migrations of Oracle databases to Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud and implement high-availability solutions through real-time, low-impact data movement. In addition, the service integrates with Google BigQuery for near real-time analytics, eliminating latency between operational and analytical systems. Generally available soon, OCI GoldenGate enables customers to act on live data without building complex data pipelines.





Enables customers to simplify migrations of Oracle databases to Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud and implement high-availability solutions through real-time, low-impact data movement. In addition, the service integrates with Google BigQuery for near real-time analytics, eliminating latency between operational and analytical systems. Generally available soon, OCI GoldenGate enables customers to act on live data without building complex data pipelines. Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse integration with Google BigQuery: Enables customers to seamlessly access and analyze open-format data stored in Google Cloud Lakehouse by allowing Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse to directly read BigQuery Iceberg tables without data duplication. This helps customers build a unified lakehouse architecture that supports analytics and AI workloads across Oracle and Google Cloud while reducing data movement and associated costs.





Enables customers to seamlessly access and analyze open-format data stored in Google Cloud Lakehouse by allowing Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse to directly read BigQuery Iceberg tables without data duplication. This helps customers build a unified lakehouse architecture that supports analytics and AI workloads across Oracle and Google Cloud while reducing data movement and associated costs. Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud new region availability: Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud is now available in 15 regions: Asia-Northeast 1 (Tokyo), Asia-Northeast 2 (Osaka), Asia-South 1 (Mumbai), Asia-South 2 (Delhi), Australia-Southeast 1 (Sydney), Australia-Southeast 2 (Melbourne), Europe-West 8 (Milan), Germany Central (Frankfurt), North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal), North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto), South America-East 1 (São Paulo), UK South (London), US Central 1 (Iowa), US East (Ashburn), and US West (Salt Lake City). To support growing customer demand, additional regional availability is planned within the next 12 months in Europe-West 12 (Turin) and North America-South 1 (Mexico).

Additional Resources

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate US, UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate US, UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle AI Database services, including Oracle AI Database@AWS, Oracle AI Database@Azure, Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud; and Oracle HeatWave on AWS and Microsoft Azure. In addition, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud, and the upcoming connection between OCI and AWS Interconnect–multicloud allow customers to seamlessly combine key capabilities from across clouds.

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