Oracle Financial Analyst Meeting To Be Held September 19, 2019

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Financial Analyst Meeting at Oracle OpenWorld, Thursday, September 19, 2019. Oracle's Financial Analyst Meeting will be webcast live beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

