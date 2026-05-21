Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Helps Organizations Across the World Accelerate AI-Driven Decision-Making

Heathrow, Kent, and MTN use Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence to extend insights, reduce costs and complexity, and improve business performance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heathrow, Kent, MTN, and other leading organizations from across the world are leveraging Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence to modernize analytics and turn data into measurable value. With Fusion Data Intelligence, organizations in almost every industry, from transportation and energy to retail and telecommunications, have been able to streamline access to governed, ready-to-use analytics, improve AI and analytics performance at scale, and create a trusted foundation for AI-enabled insights that are embedded in day-to-day workflows.

"Organizations need AI-enabled analytics that are ready to use without spending months building data pipelines and AI models," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle. "Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence meets this need by delivering rapid AI-powered insights on Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and third-party data to customers within their existing workflows."

Heathrow builds a culture of evidence-based decision-making with governed analytics across ERP and HCM

Heathrow Airport is one of Europe's busiest travel hubs, supporting almost 85 million passengers last year, employing over 90,000 people on site, and handling more than £200 billion a year in trade. To improve efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance experiences for employees and passengers, Heathrow deployed Oracle Fusion Applications and implemented Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence for ERP and HCM to deliver ready-to-use analytics, governed access to sensitive data, and embedded AI/ML capabilities.

"Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence lets us go beyond just the numbers by combining revenue and passenger data to provide meaningful insight into what's happening in our business," said Alan Petrie, head of Corporate Data and Analytics, Heathrow. "This lets us start thinking about how we can change processes and behaviors to drive real impact, optimize efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction and profitability."

Kent modernizes global procurement and supplier risk management

Kent is a global energy services provider that operates across the entire energy spectrum. Formed in 2021 through a merger, Kent scaled rapidly, migrating thousands of users and dozens of systems into Oracle Fusion Applications and implementing Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence. Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence provides transparency into complex purchase orders and work confirmations, improved visibility into committed spend and accruals, and enabled data-driven supplier risk management.

"Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence gives our executives visibility to data that allows us to ensure a safer working environment with better-quality project delivery, so adoption has been rapid as a result," said Patrick Shearer, senior vice president, Supply Chain, Kent.

MTN unifies finance and supply chain insights across markets to optimize working capital and procurement

MTN is Africa's largest mobile network operator, serving more than 300 million subscribers. To efficiently scale its operations and improve decision-making, MTN selected Oracle Fusion Applications to standardize finance and supply chain processes and create a single view into its business. With Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, MTN has been able to improve working capital visibility, optimize freight and customs performance, strengthen procurement and inventory management, and embed AI-driven insights directly into day-to-day workflows.

"Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence have allowed us to establish simple and consistent business tracking practices," said Arun Kumar, global lead – Supply Chain Excellence, MTN. "It has enabled access to cross functional insights across the business that has helped in improved decision-making relating to cost management, operational efficiency, business resilience and sustainability goals."

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SOURCE Oracle