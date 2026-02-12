Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note Helps UK Doctors Spend More Time on Patient Care

AI-powered agent for clinical notes is now available in the UK after demonstrating significant benefits at NHS Trusts

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent reduces documentation time, freeing time for more meaningful patient interaction

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful pilot program at several NHS Trusts, Oracle Health today announced its Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note is now available in the UK. The new AI solution allows caregivers at the NHS and private practices to use an ambient voice and screen-driven assistant to draft patient notes, so they can reduce administrative tasks and devote more time to patient care. Trusts participating in the pilot program, including Barts Health NHS Trust, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and Milton Keynes University Hospital, are now deploying the solution more broadly across their organizations.

The UK Government's 10-Year Health Plan, titled "Fit for the Future," aims to seize the opportunities provided by new technologies, AI, medicines, and innovations to deliver better care for all patients. As a leading electronic health record (EHR) provider, Oracle Health supports this vision, and the general availability of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note will help deliver on it. Oracle Health's AI-powered tools come at a critical time for the NHS as it looks to reduce waiting times and bureaucratic processes, underscoring the need for solutions that seamlessly integrate into clinician workflows and help give doctors and nurses their time back to focus on patients.

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note, clinicians no longer have to spend time sifting through drop down menus and typing on their laptops to document patient visits. Instead, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note automatically drafts structured notes from patient-clinician interactions, so doctors only have to review and approve the notes. This reduces the administrative work that contributes to clinician burnout and enables them to focus on the patient during a visit.

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note Earns Praise from NHS Organisations

"As a user of the Clinical AI Agent, it's been really fantastic. It's improved the accuracy of my notes and given me a lot of time back. Now, when I see a patient, I can spend all my time focusing on them. I can complete my letter and give it to the patient before they even leave the department a few minutes later," said Robin Kearney, consultant in acute medicine, Milton Keynes University Hospital. "Plus, if another clinician sees the patient, they can write a note immediately so everyone else in the team will know within a few minutes what the plan is for the patient. That's allowing that patient to get joined up care. That was really difficult before."

"Our ongoing trial of the Clinical AI Agent has demonstrated the power that ambient voice technology can bring to the NHS," said Sanjay Gautama, Chief Clinical Information Officer and Caldicott Guardian for Imperial College Healthcare Trust NHS and North West London Integrated Care Board. "It is beneficial for both patient and clinician experiences. Our clinicians can focus on engaging with the patient, knowing that comprehensive and robust notes will be taken. These notes are then available for clinical staff to review, approve, and action appropriate follow-up care."

"Our clinicians who have been using the Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent have been able to document the patient visit and sign the clinic note in real-time," said Sarah Jensen, group chief informatics officer, Barts Health NHS Trust. "They just need to download the app on their phone, place it near the patient to record the conversation, and this is processed in the trust system to strip out any chat that is not relevant to diagnosis or treatment."

A Commitment to Innovation

The general availability of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note in the UK builds upon Oracle's commitment to invest $5 billion over the next five years to meet the rapidly growing demand for its cloud services in the UK. This ongoing investment expands the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) footprint in the UK and supports the Government's vision to drive AI innovation and adoption, enabling more organisations across the UK, including those in healthcare, to leverage Oracle's comprehensive AI and cloud computing services.

"The healthcare industry is grappling with workforce shortages and overloaded clinicians on a global scale. By embedding advanced AI-powered capabilities into their workflows, we are directly tackling the administrative burden that contributes to burnout and hinders clinicians' ability to focus on providing patient care," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Bringing these innovative capabilities to the NHS is a key part of our commitment to help empower their doctors, so they can deliver exceptional care."

Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note launched in the U.S. just a year ago. It's now being used in more than 300 organizations and has helped save doctors more than 200,000 hours and reduce the average documentation time per patient by approximately 40 percent.

"The launch of Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent in the UK reflects continued investment in AI-enabled clinical tools, underscoring the increasing role of AI in supporting clinical workflows, addressing operational efficiency, and informing more data-driven approaches to patient care," said Mutaz Shegewi, senior research director, Worldwide Healthcare Provider AI, Platforms and Technologies, IDC.

For more information about Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, Clinical Note, visit https://www.oracle.com/health/clinical-suite/clinical-ai-agent.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle