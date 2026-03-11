Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent Helps Emergency and Inpatient Doctors Spend More Time on Patient Care

Automating draft note generation in emergency departments helps doctors sharpen focus on patients when every second counts

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS26 -- Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent note generation is now available in the U.S. for inpatient and emergency department settings. Designed to address the complex documentation needs of these environments, the solution automatically generates a comprehensive view of patient encounters, organizing symptoms and treatments into a single draft clinical note that reflects multiple clinical events and patient-clinician interactions.

By capturing details during real-time patient encounters, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent enables clinicians to spend more time focused on patients, which is critical in the time-sensitive and often chaotic environment of the emergency department.

Healthcare organizations in the U.S. are already seeing tangible benefits. New Jersey-based AtlantiCare recently expanded its deployment of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to all emergency departments after initial success reducing documentation time in ambulatory care settings. Building on its 41% decrease in documentation time, this extension has further streamlined workflows in high-acuity areas, enabling AtlantiCare providers to spend more time caring for patients.

"Just as we saw in our ambulatory settings, we're now seeing that same impact in the emergency department, which is one of the most demanding clinical environments we have," said Jordan Ruch, Chief Information Officer, AtlantiCare. "When documentation becomes lighter and more intuitive, it changes the dynamic of a shift. Our providers can stay present with patients instead of thinking about the screen."

In emergency departments, note generation draws from data from within Oracle Health Foundation EHR, including triage notes and information documented during initial and re-examinations, to draft an encounter note summarizing the patient's reason for visit, medical history, relevant risk factors, findings, and previous treatments. The note generation agent can also summarize and incorporate relevant information like lab and imaging results that are discussed and captured during visits into the draft note. Clinicians can then quickly review, edit, and sign generated draft notes, supporting thorough and efficient documentation in a fast-paced environment.

Efficient note generation helps enhance patient care

With its ability to assist in drafting, editing, and summarizing key clinical notes required at each phase of a patient's hospitalization or emergency visit, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent note generation leverages prior days' notes and information surfaced in the current clinical conversation—such as overnight events, recent image findings, medication updates, and consultant recommendations—to help generate a comprehensive draft progress note for clinician review and finalization. This is especially valuable in inpatient settings where care is delivered by multiple clinicians.

The latest updates help enable Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to produce multiple notes per encounter, including admit and progress notes, with high accuracy in recognizing the voices of the patient, accompanying caregivers, and clinicians. This helps provide context-aware and accurate documentation.

"Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent has changed the way our clinicians practice by significantly reducing documentation workload. By automating note generation, our providers spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on patient care—even in fast-paced environments like the emergency department," said Dr. Randy Thompson, Chief Health Analytics Officer, Billings Clinic – Logan Health. "This technology not only improves efficiency and work-life balance for our staff, and since our providers are spending less time documenting, they can spend more time delivering high-quality care."

"The emergency department is one of the most hectic medical settings and clinicians shouldn't have to choose between caring for patients and keeping up with documentation in the moments where every second counts," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Our Clinical AI Agent is designed for the realities of emergency and inpatient care, helping to automate draft note generation, reduce administrative load, and enable teams to stay present with patients while maintaining thorough, accurate records and next step actions."

Oracle's Clinical AI agents don't just interpret text; they use semantic reasoning to understand clinical meaning, helping ensure insights are contextually relevant. The agents work together as a system, sharing context and collaborating in near real time to increase efficiency and enable process automation. In just over a year since its launch, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent note generation has already saved doctors more than 200,000 hours across all providers in the U.S.

