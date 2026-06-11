Cognizant Powers AI-Driven Talent Acquisition with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting

Global professional services leader will leverage embedded AI to enhance hiring experiences and scale recruiting across 60+ countries

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant, a leading global professional services company and longstanding Oracle partner, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), to help power a more AI-driven approach to talent acquisition. With Oracle Recruiting, Cognizant aims to transform its talent acquisition journey, improve hiring efficiency, and scale recruiting operations to support its global workforce.

Cognizant is one of the world's leading AI Builder and technology service providers helping clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in a fast-changing world. With operations in over 60 countries and plans to grow its 350,000+ global workforce, Cognizant required a more advanced recruiting platform to support its changing talent needs. After careful evaluation, Cognizant selected Oracle Recruiting for its embedded AI capabilities, flexibility to build and extend AI across systems, global scalability, and support for both standardized and geo-specific hiring processes.

"The candidate experience is often the first interaction people have with our organization, and we needed a recruiting platform that could deliver a more seamless and engaging experience while giving us the flexibility to build AI capabilities that align with our business objectives. Oracle stood out for its ability to deliver all of this within a unified platform," said Roshan Subudhi, senior vice president, Enterprise Platform Services, Cognizant.

With Oracle Recruiting, Cognizant will be able to leverage embedded AI and automation to streamline recruiting workflows and deliver more personalized, efficient hiring experiences. Cognizant also plans to leverage Oracle AI Agent Studio, a complete development platform for building, connecting, and managing AI agents and agentic applications, to build custom AI agents tailored to its unique business processes.

"Organizations with a vast footprint like Cognizant need AI-powered solutions that can scale globally and help them build a future workforce," said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president, HCM product development, Oracle. "With Oracle Recruiting, Cognizant can take advantage of a unified recruiting platform with embedded AI to improve hiring efficiency, enhance candidate engagement, and support its long-term growth."

Oracle Recruiting, together with Oracle Recruiting Booster, help organizations enhance the candidate experience, grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and streamline the hiring process through embedded AI and automation. To learn more about Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster, visit oracle.com/human-capital-management/recruiting/

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle