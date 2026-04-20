Oracle Health Demonstrates Interoperability Leadership, Achieves CMS Aligned Network Status

Delivers solution to eliminate check-in paperwork by leveraging CLEAR1 in support of CMS' "Kill the Clipboard" initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its mission to provide patients with access to their healthcare data when and where they need it, Oracle Health is now a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Aligned Network. Oracle Health has also developed and delivered an easy-to-implement solution that allows patients to digitally verify their identity and provide access to their health records at check-in. This eliminates redundant information gathering and reflects Oracle Health's commitment to reducing the administrative burden across the healthcare ecosystem and increasing interoperability.

"Oracle Health is committed to making sure patients have access to and remain in control of their health data. Our participation in the CMS Aligned Networks will help health systems and patients connect data across settings, reduce fragmentation, and improve how clinicians and patients access the information they need," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Oracle will continue working with government and industry leaders to deliver a secure, interoperable, and AI-enabled healthcare system that improves experiences for patients and clinicians while driving down the cost of care delivery."

Streamlining the patient intake process

CMS' "Kill the Clipboard" initiative encourages providers to replace paperwork intake processes with a seamless digital check in. Oracle will be integrating CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, to enable patients with a simple way to check in and give providers access to the health data they have opted to share by simply showing a QR code. The data will then flow directly into EHR workflows. CLEAR1 is Full Service certified by the Kantara Initiative for NIST Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 (AAL2), high-assurance standards that are foundational to trusted healthcare data exchange.

"Healthcare has long relied on fragmented, manual intake processes that create friction for patients and administrative burden for providers," said David Bardan, SVP, Head of Healthcare, CLEAR. "By integrating CLEAR1 with Oracle Health, we're working to help eliminate the clipboard entirely—enabling a simple, secure digital check-in that verifies the person and seamlessly connects their information into clinical workflows. This will be a meaningful step toward a more interoperable, patient-centered healthcare experience where trust, privacy, and ease of use are built into every interaction."

New Jersey-based health system AtlantiCare is already using the solution to drive a better, more connected care experience for patients and providers.

"As one of the first healthcare systems in the nation to pledge support for the CMS Interoperability Framework, AtlantiCare is excited to partner with Oracle Health to deliver on that vision," said Jordan Ruch, CIO of AtlantiCare. "We've completed full integration of this technology into our ambulatory check-in workflows, positioning us to deliver a faster, paper-free experience for patients, providers, and staff. This eliminates waiting room forms and repetitive medical history collection, with verified patient information flowing securely and seamlessly into our system as we prepare for broader rollout."

Simplifying patient and provider access to health information

In addition to unveiling its offering to eliminate paperwork at check in, Oracle Health has taken another step toward helping accelerate secure, patient-centered healthcare data sharing by becoming a CMS Aligned Network. This most recent achievement builds on years of work enabling standards-based data exchange across care settings.

By becoming a CMS Aligned Network, Oracle Health has demonstrated its technology supports CMS-aligned approaches to simplify and accelerate healthcare data sharing for patients and providers. Oracle Health's open and interoperable platform communicates with other CMS Aligned Networks as well as Qualified Health Information Networks® (QHINs) to create a single front door for patients to access and share their health information with providers.

Oracle Health is committed to enabling patient access to health data that is as simple as accessing bank records and is available conveniently when and where they need it. Last year, Oracle Health Information Network Inc., a subsidiary of Oracle, became a designated QHIN as a part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™).

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle