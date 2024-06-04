Oracle Health RevElate Patient Accounting Drives Faster, More Accurate Reimbursements

Solution increases efficiency, transparency, and financial outcomes for Charleston-based medical network

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. (CAMC) is using Oracle Health RevElate Patient Accounting to improve its billing accuracy, accelerate reimbursements, and strengthen its financial position. CAMC has implemented RevElate Patient Accounting, an electronic health record-agnostic solution, in its ambulatory clinics and four of its Charleston facilities. The implementation enables CAMC to apply a more standardized approach to integrating financial and clinical data, which helps reduce errors, automate processes, and eliminate repetitive manual tasks.

"Our RevElate Patient Accounting go live went extremely well. The transparency we've gained allows us to improve front end processes to ensure we're not only capturing revenue accurately, but we can also confirm reimbursement is received for services provided," said Christine Sturtevant, vice president of revenue cycle, Charleston Area Medical Center. "Revenue has remained strong, and the clean claim rate has increased. We are actively working to schedule additional facilities to prepare for go lives."

"The early outcomes from RevElate Patient Accounting are very promising," said Jeff Sandene, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Vandalia Health. "We are excited to roll it out across our entire health network and replicate the positive results seen with this first wave." CAMC is a member of the Vandalia Health System.

RevElate Patient Accounting enables healthcare organizations to automate revenue cycle workflows to help reduce complexities and foster optimal financial outcomes. By applying automation and intelligence to time-consuming, repetitive tasks throughout the billing cycle, organizations can free up valuable resources to focus on higher-priority initiatives.

"Oracle Health RevElate Patient Accounting is helping customers enhance productivity, drive revenue, and increase clean claims," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "As healthcare organizations continue to face operational and resource challenges, Oracle is helping systems like CAMC and Vandalia apply more standardized approaches to optimize financial outcomes."

CAMC selected RevElate Patient Accounting in June 2022.

