Oracle Health Sciences Clinical Trial Product Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix™

"We are honored to be recognized again as a leader and to be positioned the highest in what we believe is a critical metric – vision and capability. With the launch of Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One, the acquisition of goBalto for study startup, and our prowess in safety, we are able to offer the innovation, stability, reliability and longevity pharma customers are looking for in a technology partner," said Steve Rosenberg, vice president and general manager for Oracle Health Sciences.

Everest Group highlighted that as a leader in the industry, Oracle Health Sciences has been adding new innovations to its existing eClincial solutions, enabling the industry to advance clinical trials, and make significant progress in running faster, higher quality and lower cost trials.

"The clinical trials landscape has a significant opportunity for digitalization that focuses on enhancing trial efficiency, optimizing costs, and reducing cycle time to get drugs to market faster. Currently, most life sciences firms use disparate point solutions for different functions across their clinical trials. Oracle Health Sciences with its Clinical One platform is focusing on enabling a platform-led future to help life sciences firms accelerate digital transformation. With its emphasis on developing integrated solutions to assist trial design, site management, and patient safety, Oracle Health Sciences emerges as a credible partner for life sciences firms," said Nitish Mittal, Practice Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology at Everest Group.

Everest Group identified several Oracle Health Sciences strengths that placed them as the leader in the vision and capability corner, including:

Acquisitions and alliances across all phases of clinical trials to build a holistic set of offerings

Integrated end-to-end vision and market messaging

"For decades we have worked closely with emerging firms to the household names in pharmaceuticals to tackle the most complex clinical trials," added Rosenberg. "This is a testament to our continued dedication to the needs of our customers and commitment to helping them bring therapies to patients faster without sacrificing safety and quality."

About Oracle Health Sciences

Oracle Health Sciences breaks down barriers and opens new pathways to unify people and processes to bring new drugs to market faster. As a leader in Life Sciences technology, Oracle Health Sciences is trusted by 29 of the top 30 pharma, 10 of the top 10 biotech and 10 of the top 10 CROs for managing clinical trials and pharmacovigilance around the globe.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

