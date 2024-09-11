Oracle Helps Customers Accelerate Progress on Sustainability Initiatives with Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability

New offering within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite helps business leaders streamline reporting, expand insights, and improve decision-making at no additional cost

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability, a new application within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that helps organizations efficiently manage and report on sustainability initiatives. Offered to customers at no additional cost, Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability provides business leaders with a flexible framework to capture and analyze critical sustainability data to enhance reporting, expand insights, improve decision-making, and accelerate progress towards environmental goals.

"Customers consistently tell us that the greatest barrier to understanding their environmental impact is the time and complexity required to chase down, organize, and analyze the necessary data," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability, customers can eliminate these challenges, efficiently align data with the latest regional guidelines, automate sustainability reporting processes, improve decision-making, and accelerate progress on their sustainability goals."

Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability integrates data from Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) enabling analysis and reporting within Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability, business leaders benefit from:

Automated transaction records: Enable business leaders to increase the speed, accuracy, and transparency of sustainability reporting by using AI, classification rules, and sustainability metadata attributes to automatically create activity records and add transactions to a sustainability ledger.

Enable business leaders to increase the speed, accuracy, and transparency of sustainability reporting by using AI, classification rules, and sustainability metadata attributes to automatically create activity records and add transactions to a sustainability ledger. Contextualized data: Enables business leaders to gain the context needed to drive impactful decisions by allowing them to view the operational data in Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle Cloud EPM, and Oracle Cloud SCM so they can see assets, processes, suppliers, or products that need attention.

Enables business leaders to gain the context needed to drive impactful decisions by allowing them to view the operational data in Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle Cloud EPM, and Oracle Cloud SCM so they can see assets, processes, suppliers, or products that need attention. Prebuilt dashboards : Enable business leaders to gain a holistic view of sustainability performance and drill down into the underlying details to inform next steps by automatically exporting data to sustainability dashboards with prebuilt KPIs and custom analyses in Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence.

Enable business leaders to gain a holistic view of sustainability performance and drill down into the underlying details to inform next steps by automatically exporting data to sustainability dashboards with prebuilt KPIs and custom analyses in Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence. Rigorous audit and traceability capabilities: Enable business leaders to improve report accuracy and transparency by providing financial-grade audit traceability and tamper-proof ledger entries that deliver a full record of all activities and events with sustainability impact, along with any associated emissions.

Enable business leaders to improve report accuracy and transparency by providing financial-grade audit traceability and tamper-proof ledger entries that deliver a full record of all activities and events with sustainability impact, along with any associated emissions. Sophisticated emission factor mapping: Enables business leaders to calculate their organizations' carbon footprint and obtain a more thorough understanding of the environmental impact of business decisions. Business leaders can also automatically calculate emissions for any type of activity using representative values (emission factors) and comparisons (global warming potentials) and perform the required conversion of units of measure and currency.

Enables business leaders to calculate their organizations' carbon footprint and obtain a more thorough understanding of the environmental impact of business decisions. Business leaders can also automatically calculate emissions for any type of activity using representative values (emission factors) and comparisons (global warming potentials) and perform the required conversion of units of measure and currency. Comprehensive integrations: Enable business leaders to streamline data collection from third-party applications and track activity needed to meet reporting requirements by importing activity data directly from external sources via REST APIs and spreadsheets.

Oracle Fusion Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. With updates delivered every quarter, Oracle Fusion Applications Suite helps organizations embrace continuous innovation and stay ahead of whatever comes next.

