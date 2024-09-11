Oracle Helps Customers Build Smart and Responsive Supply Chains

New user experience enhancements in Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM increase productivity, expand visibility, and accelerate supply chain processes

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To help organizations build smart and responsive supply chain operations, Oracle today announced new user experience (UX) enhancements within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). The latest updates help customers leverage AI to increase workforce productivity, expand visibility, accelerate processes, and prioritize the next best action to drive results.

"Organizations are under pressure to create efficient and resilient supply chains that can quickly adapt to economic conditions, control costs, and protect margins," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "The latest enhancements to Oracle Cloud SCM help customers create a smarter, more responsive supply chain by enabling them to optimize planning and execution and improve the speed and accuracy of processes."

The latest updates to Oracle Cloud SCM include:

Production Supervisor Workbench: Helps organizations improve manufacturing performance by providing real-time insight into work orders and generative AI-powered shift reporting. With this new Smart Operations for Manufacturing capability in Oracle Fusion Cloud Manufacturing, production supervisors can achieve their work center's production goals by focusing on issues impacting operational performance.

Helps organizations improve manufacturing performance by providing real-time insight into work orders and generative AI-powered shift reporting. With this new Smart Operations for Manufacturing capability in Oracle Fusion Cloud Manufacturing, production supervisors can achieve their work center's production goals by focusing on issues impacting operational performance. Maintenance Supervisor Workbench: Helps organizations increase productivity and reduce asset downtime by resolving maintenance issues faster. With this new Smart Operations for Maintenance capability in Oracle Fusion Cloud Maintenance, supervisors can access a single view for scheduling and get real-time alerts on critical issues requiring immediate attention.

Helps organizations increase productivity and reduce asset downtime by resolving maintenance issues faster. With this new Smart Operations for Maintenance capability in Oracle Fusion Cloud Maintenance, supervisors can access a single view for scheduling and get real-time alerts on critical issues requiring immediate attention. Order Management Enhancements : Help organizations increase operational performance by enabling users to quickly create and find orders, take actions, and engage customers. The latest enhancements to Oracle Fusion Cloud Order Management enable users to perform mass actions or updates on multiple order lines, take advantage of new search capabilities, review alternative fulfillment options, and leverage generative AI-powered order acknowledgement emails and order change history notes.

Help organizations increase operational performance by enabling users to quickly create and find orders, take actions, and engage customers. The latest enhancements to Oracle Fusion Cloud Order Management enable users to perform mass actions or updates on multiple order lines, take advantage of new search capabilities, review alternative fulfillment options, and leverage generative AI-powered order acknowledgement emails and order change history notes. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Enhancements: Help organizations accelerate product development and go-to-market by enabling users to quickly find items and configure critical objects and navigation paths to meet business-critical priorities. The latest enhancements to Oracle Fusion Cloud Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) include updated search capabilities, a new item catalog page and bill of materials (BOM) user interface, a new PLM navigator and landing page, and manufacturer management capabilities to improve supplier and component visibility.

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that can outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

