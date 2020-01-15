Oracle Helps Customers Easily Move to Autonomous Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers easily move Oracle Databases to the cloud and simplify management of hybrid cloud environments, Oracle announced significant enhancements to its enterprise management platform, Oracle Enterprise Manager. The new release adds functionality that automates database migration and provides a single dashboard that improves visibility, control, and management for hybrid IT environments.

Oracle Enterprise Manager's migration capabilities provide unprecedented flexibility and ease of use to accelerate and simplify the transition to the cloud. Since most large organizations have to move multiple databases to the cloud over an extended period of time, it's critical to have a cloud migration solution that eliminates the timing and pricing pressures typical with other vendor's rigid migration solutions.

"As organizations move to the cloud, they are faced with complex, time-consuming, manual, error-prone migration tasks," said Wim Coekaerts, senior vice president, Software Development, Oracle. "Only Oracle provides Autonomous Cloud services, as well as the tools and migration services to help customers easily move to the cloud. Oracle Enterprise Manager removes the complexity with highly automated, guided migrations and provides a single dashboard for easily managing hybrid cloud environments."

"IDC's research shows that well over 90 percent of major enterprises rely on a mix of on-premises IT, dedicated cloud environments and public cloud services, and are seeking efficient ways to onboard, monitor, and manage across these hybrid environments," said Mary Johnston Turner, IDC Research vice president for Cloud Management. "Enterprise cloud management leaders tell us that analytics is their number one priority, since the scale and complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud operations requires robust automation that is informed by deep performance and optimization intelligence."

Built for Hybrid Environments

Oracle Enterprise Manager provides enhancements in three key areas to help enterprises more easily manage hybrid database environments, including:

Intelligent Analytics: New intelligent analytics provided by the Exadata Warehouse enable users to maximize performance and utilization of Oracle Database and Exadata environments on-premises or in the cloud via improved capacity planning and forecasting. Additionally, the new version improves visibility of the entire hybrid estate through comprehensive monitoring and management for Oracle's latest technology, including Autonomous Database and Exadata Cloud Service.

: Advancements in lifecycle automation and control enable enterprises to easily adopt Autonomous Database and Exadata Cloud Service and improve their security posture. Mobility and Security: New comprehensive security controls include fleet maintenance support for Transparent Data Encryption, improved compliance monitoring, fine-grained control of on-premises fleets, and new security standards for Oracle Database 18c and 19c. The new functionality also provides access to a new mobile app and new Grafana plug-in for rich visualization of Oracle Enterprise Manager data.

Additionally, Oracle is expanding deployment and access choices for Oracle Enterprise Manager. DBAs can now deploy Oracle Enterprise Manager on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure using Oracle best-practices for high availability, capitalizing on Oracle Enterprise Manager features while enjoying the benefits of a cloud deployment.

In addition, Oracle announced today that Oracle Enterprise Manager has been certified by the Center for Internet Security Benchmarks to compare the configuration status of Oracle Databases against the consensus-based best practice standards contained in the Oracle 12c Benchmark v2.1.0, Level 1- RDBMS. Organizations that use Oracle Enterprise Manager can now ensure that the configurations of their critical assets align with the CIS Benchmarks consensus-based practice standards.

Organizations Benefit from Highly Automated Capabilities, Easy Migration to Cloud

"We depend on Oracle Enterprise Manager to optimize our Oracle Database and Exadata fleet, which provides a mission-critical shared service for all of our most important business functions," said Jones John, Database Services Manager, Technology and Innovation Division at Link Group. "The latest release of Oracle Enterprise Manager allows us to adopt the newest Exadata X8 environments without delay, and to continue to use Oracle Enterprise Manager's comprehensive management automation capabilities across our entire hybrid database fleet."

"Our key public sector and commercial customers and our own experts use Oracle Enterprise Manager every day to manage their Oracle Database and Exadata fleet," said Erik Benner, Vice President, Transformation at Mythics, an Oracle Cloud partner. "The new Oracle Enterprise Manager functionality to ease migration to Autonomous Database and to apply machine learning analytics to their Oracle Enterprise Manager data is precisely what is needed to help ensure they can continue to operate seamlessly across their entire Database fleet."

