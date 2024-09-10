Oracle Helps Customers Fortify Cloud Success

New services provide personalized, proactive support and guidance to help customers unlock greater value and innovation from Oracle Cloud

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced new customer success services to help organizations maximize the value of their cloud investments. The new services, Oracle Cloud Success Protection Service and Oracle Cloud Success Assurance Service, provide comprehensive support across the entire Oracle ecosystem of products and services – including infrastructure, database, and applications – and are designed to help customers across industries unlock greater value and innovation.

Organizations are managing increasingly complex technology ecosystems and need a trusted partner to help ensure their multicloud and hybrid cloud environments operate effectively. To support this need, the new services, together with Oracle Cloud Assistance, the technical support embedded into every Oracle Cloud purchase, provide customers with white glove support to help them overcome their biggest business challenges. The new services include:

Oracle Cloud Success Protection Service : Delivers personalized, proactive cloud ecosystem support. Oracle's team of cross-function domain experts will help customers optimize existing workloads with health checks and triage and resolve any technology issues that arise. Customers can also take advantage of guided learning and training content, predefined escalation processes, and 24x7 health monitoring to ensure they achieve maximum value from their Oracle investment.

: Delivers personalized, proactive cloud ecosystem support. Oracle's team of cross-function domain experts will help customers optimize existing workloads with health checks and triage and resolve any technology issues that arise. Customers can also take advantage of guided learning and training content, predefined escalation processes, and 24x7 health monitoring to ensure they achieve maximum value from their Oracle investment. Oracle Cloud Success Assurance Service : A responsive service model that provides added peace of mind through enhanced escalation and expert, hands-on assistance across the entire Oracle Cloud ecosystem. To resolve complex service requests, customers will also have access to additional resources and technical experts.

: A responsive service model that provides added peace of mind through enhanced escalation and expert, hands-on assistance across the entire Oracle Cloud ecosystem. To resolve complex service requests, customers will also have access to additional resources and technical experts. Oracle Cloud Assistance: Embedded at no additional cost in every Oracle Cloud purchase, Oracle Cloud Assistance provides customers with 24x7x365 technical support and SLAs for incident notification. In addition, customers can take advantage of Oracle Cloud Success Navigator, Oracle's new interactive digital platform, to accelerate implementation, drive adoption, and optimize their cloud transformation.

"Our goal is to ensure that every Oracle customer can fully realize what's possible with Oracle Cloud and AI," said Gary Miller, customer success officer and executive vice president, Oracle Customer Success Services. "Oracle Cloud Success Protection Service and Oracle Cloud Success Assurance Service are based on our extensive experience working with customers and ensure that we're prepared to meet any customer need before it arises. These services are designed to provide comprehensive support across the entire Oracle Cloud ecosystem, which will help our customers unlock greater value and innovation and achieve more with less."

These new services are the first Oracle Customer Success Service (CSS) offerings directly available in the Oracle Cloud Console. These services have also been added to the OCI Cost Calculator, enabling CIOs and administrators to easily calculate overall IT costs.

