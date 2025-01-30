Oracle Helps Customers Optimize Global Supply Chain Efficiency

New AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Cloud SCM help supply chain and logistics leaders increase visibility, reduce costs, enhance decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle is introducing new AI-powered logistics and order management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to help organizations increase the efficiency and sustainability of global supply chains. Available today, the latest updates to Oracle Transportation Management, Oracle Global Trade Management, and Oracle Order Management will help organizations improve customer satisfaction by increasing shipment visibility, lowering trade costs, enhancing transportation decision-making, and reducing shipment-related emissions.

"To successfully navigate an increasingly complex global landscape, supply chain leaders need agile and efficient processes that can help them diversify and strengthen supplier networks, adapt transportation and logistics strategies, and stay ahead of regulatory changes," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "The new AI-powered capabilities in Oracle Cloud SCM help our customers address these challenges by providing the data-driven insights needed to seamlessly manage transportation, global trade, and distribution processes, address regulatory compliance, and drive resiliency and sustainability across the supply chain."

The latest capabilities within Oracle Cloud SCM include:

Oracle Transportation Management:

AI-powered order route predictions: Help transportation managers predict optimal arrival times, avoid congested ports, and prevent customs delays by identifying the most cost-effective shipping routes.

Help transportation managers predict optimal arrival times, avoid congested ports, and prevent customs delays by identifying the most cost-effective shipping routes. AI-powered transit time predictions: Help transportation managers improve shipment planning and reduce costs associated with delays by identifying at-risk shipments and sharing real-time arrival predictions.

Help transportation managers improve shipment planning and reduce costs associated with delays by identifying at-risk shipments and sharing real-time arrival predictions. Transportation emissions calculator: Helps transportation managers identify more sustainable and energy-efficient shipping routes by calculating transportation emissions during the shipment planning process.

Oracle Global Trade Management:

Trade incentive program processing relief: Helps logistics managers better utilize duty drawback programs and mitigate the impact of tariffs on the supply chain by tracking goods and duties from import to export.

Helps logistics managers better utilize duty drawback programs and mitigate the impact of tariffs on the supply chain by tracking goods and duties from import to export. Trade incentive program reporting: Helps logistics managers reduce costs by quickly generating the required data and reports needed to prepare and file drawback claims with customs authorities.

Oracle Order Management:

AI-generated returns summary: Helps order management specialists provide timely and accurate status updates for returned orders by summarizing all pertinent order information, including item specifics and user comments.

Helps order management specialists provide timely and accurate status updates for returned orders by summarizing all pertinent order information, including item specifics and user comments. AI-generated pricing promotions summary: Helps pricing administrators communicate consistent descriptions of promotional details by summarizing the promotional lines, benefits, and conditions of a given promotion.

Helps pricing administrators communicate consistent descriptions of promotional details by summarizing the promotional lines, benefits, and conditions of a given promotion. Item availability check: Helps order management specialists reduce order delays and improve customer service by simulating shipment and delivery methods to better inform customers of when and how their order will be fulfilled.

Helps order management specialists reduce order delays and improve customer service by simulating shipment and delivery methods to better inform customers of when and how their order will be fulfilled. Order fulfillment view: Helps order management specialists reduce customer response times and provide a more precise order delivery date with visibility into potential delays or clearance issues.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud SCM enables customers to seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze supply chain data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations and create a resilient supply network to outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

