Oracle Helps Elevate Supply Chain Efficiency with User Experience Enhancements

Oracle Redwood Design System updates to Oracle Cloud SCM help customers increase efficiency, accelerate operations, and improve supply chain resilience

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations increase the efficiency of global supply chains, Oracle is introducing new user experience (UX) enhancements to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). Built with the award-winning, consumer-grade Oracle Redwood Design System, the UX updates help procurement professionals, logistics managers, field service technicians, and product managers increase productivity and accelerate supply chain processes.

"Supply chain professionals are under pressure to move with speed and accuracy as they navigate numerous challenges in every step of the supply chain. In this high-stakes environment, a poor user experience can add to frustration, cause further delays, and add costs," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle. "With the latest Redwood user experience updates, Oracle Cloud SCM customers can increase the speed and accuracy of operations, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency."

The Oracle Redwood Design System features common capabilities for Oracle Fusion Applications that help Oracle Cloud SCM customers enhance user experience, streamline processes, and increase productivity. These features include:

Smart search: Helps users quickly find, review, and edit information related to their role with enhanced keyword matching, comprehensive filters, and automatic suggestions. For example, with smart search capabilities in Oracle Product Lifecycle Management, organizations can quickly find component-level information, take action, and reduce development cycle times.

Business rules: Help users tailor and conditionally control pages based on specific criteria such as country and business unit. For example, with business rules in Oracle Order Management, organizations can create editing and defaulting logic to match specific order needs and optimize fulfillment.

Oracle Guided Journeys: Help users define customized workflows with contextualized, multi-format assistance during process execution. For example, with Guided Journeys in Self Service Procurement, organizations can reduce support costs and deliver an enhanced buying experience.

New supply chain-specific Redwood UX enhancements for Oracle Cloud SCM include:

Pricing rules for order management: Helps price administrators set up complex pricing rules and define eligibility based on the customer and item attributes. With a new pricing rule builder in Oracle Order Management, organizations can automate discounts and increase efficiency of sales promotions.

Field parts inventory for maintenance: Helps field service technicians manage parts inventory, reservations, transfers, and returns while working in the field. With the ability to view on-hand, available, and reserved parts across all field service locations in Oracle Service Logistics, organizations can optimize service efficiency, resolve issues faster, and improve the customer experience.

Structures view for product management: Helps product managers quickly analyze and validate bill of materials and component item information. With the ability to now toggle between levels within an item structure and apply filters in Oracle Product Lifecycle Management, organizations can increase the speed and accuracy of processes, and reduce new product information (NPI) cycle times.

Guided task for mass component replacement: Helps product managers perform a mass replacement of a component on one or more item structures. With a guided process for mass replacement (including reviews) in Oracle Product Lifecycle Management, organizations can improve user efficiency and reduce potential errors.

With the new user experience updates in Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can empower users, seamlessly connect supply chain processes, and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

