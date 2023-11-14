Oracle Helps Healthcare Organizations Improve Inventory Management

News provided by

Oracle

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

New mobile capabilities within Oracle Fusion SCM help healthcare organizations optimize stock availability and improve patient care 

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help healthcare organizations improve inventory management and support patient outcomes, Oracle is adding new mobile capabilities to Oracle Fusion Cloud Inventory Management, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). The new capabilities will help healthcare organizations reduce inventory errors, improve restock efficiency, and gain the visibility they need to better predict demand and optimize stock availability.

"Healthcare organizations are under pressure to deliver a consistently high standard of care while managing costs," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud SCM's new inventory management capabilities, healthcare providers can improve the efficiency and accuracy of inventory management processes to expand visibility, reduce costs, and ensure the right stock is available in the right place, at the right time."

The new inventory management capabilities support all core inventory transactions within a healthcare organization. This includes full mobile device and barcode scanning support for receiving, putaway, picking, cycle counting, material transfers, and issuing of materials across all types of stocking locations in a hospital – from stockrooms to procedural areas and Periodic Automatic Replacement (PAR) locations. The new mobile capabilities include:

  • PAR Management Workbench: Helps healthcare organizations see inventory levels across all locations, predict demand, and proactively manage replenishment. In addition, new bulk-maintenance capabilities improve user productivity by streamlining bulk stock ordering processes.
  • Mobile PAR Counting App: Helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage PAR from any location. In addition, the app's off-line mode allows hospitals with poor connectivity to better track inventory at each location and if required, it will trigger a restock once connected to the internet.
  • Last-Mile Logistics App: Helps healthcare organizations improve the efficiency of logistics management, materials delivery, and restocking. In addition, the new app records proof of delivery to help increase transparency at each stock hand-off, while an off-line mode allows hospitals with poor connectivity to optimize internal logistics.

The new inventory management capabilities are the latest additions to Oracle Cloud SCM to help healthcare organizations optimize planning, automate processes, and enhance visibility across the supply chain. Oracle recently announced new healthcare-focused procurement, replenishment planning, and recall management capabilities. In the last 12 months, Oracle has added healthcare-specific supply chain capabilities including: logistics, product lifecycle management, planning, procurement, and channel revenue management.

Part of Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience, Oracle provides the most complete suite of enterprise applications on a single integrated cloud platform. Oracle's self-updating platform gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM and Oracle's inventory management offerings, please visit www.oracle.com/scm.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

Also from this source

Oracle Named a Leader for Fifth Time in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Oracle Named a Leader for Fifth Time in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Oracle has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive time in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for...
Oracle Expands Support for Open Source Community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon

Oracle Expands Support for Open Source Community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon

Oracle today announced several key contributions to the open source community aimed at accelerating the adoption of cloud native computing and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.