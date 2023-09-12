Oracle Helps Independent Restaurants Thrive with Comprehensive, Affordable Restaurant Management Platform

Oracle

12 Sep, 2023, 07:45 ET

Oracle Restaurants enables independent operators to improve online ordering, lower payment processing costs, and increase efficiency and profitability for as low as $99/month

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSTEC -- Oracle has introduced a new affordable, easy-to-deploy restaurant management platform offer to help independent restaurants increase sales, boost efficiency, and maximize profitability. Oracle Restaurants provides operators proven Point of Sale (POS) hardware and software, payment processing, and online ordering capabilities all for one low price. With the new offering, restaurants have the powerful technology they need to help improve menu management, increase direct online sales, and deliver a better experience to guests. Oracle Restaurants is designed to increase business stability in a dynamic/volatile market with predictable operating costs and no unexpected fees.

Oracle Restaurants is offered in bundles for either quick service or table service restaurants for only $99/month for a limited time. Learn more at FSTEC in booth #102, September 13-15th.

"Independent restaurants operate on razor-thin margins and are challenged at every turn to remain competitive in an increasingly digital landscape," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage. "While other POS-vendors have recently taken advantage of restaurants with forced migrations and hidden fees, we are providing operators a swift, affordable path to the latest restaurant technology that provides simple, transparent pricing and payment terms to help them succeed, grow, and improve profitability."

The Table Service and Quick Service bundles enable restaurants with:

  • Integrated Online Ordering to help increase online orders and optimize search results to accelerate customer acquisition.
  • Oracle Restaurants POS to manage every aspect of the menu including images and prices, as well as promotions, allergen notifications, and nutrition information for every channel in one location.
  • Oracle Payment Cloud Service to provide simple, transparent payment terms, end-to-end reconciliation reporting, and the ability to offer customers the latest digital payment methods with no surprise fees.
  • Workstation 8 to give restaurants a sleek, stylish 14-inch touchscreen display with proven reliability and durability.
  • Essential peripherals to ensure restaurateurs have a comprehensive workstation toolset to meet their needs, including a countertop payment terminal, cash drawer, and a receipt and kitchen printer for seamless operations.

The Table Service Bundle also includes Oracle's Mobile Order and Pay solution which puts the power of full point of sale in the hands of servers to deliver fast, efficient experiences for customers and staff. Additionally, the Low-Profile Workstation configuration helps operators with limited counter or floor space remove barriers between staff and guests.

The Quick Service Bundle includes the Vertical-Profile Workstation configuration with a vertical stand and weighted base that not only expertly hides cabling for a clean countertop aesthetic but can also expand the workstation's functionality to include options such as scales or scanners.

Dedicated professional go-live support with pre-staged hardware is also included in the Quick Service Bundle and available for an additional cost in the Table Service Bundle to help ensure the switch to Oracle Restaurants is fast and easy.  

Learn more at Oracle Food and Beverage.

About Oracle Food & Beverage
Oracle helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their customers at the center of every business decision and deliver great guest experiences. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, thousands of operators around the world inform and automate their operations and deliver personalized staff and customer experiences. Learn more at Oracle Food and Beverage.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

