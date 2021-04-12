Oracle Helps Organizations Enhance the Employee Experience with Oracle Journeys

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced a new platform to deliver a more intuitive, personalized, and streamlined employee experience within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Journeys helps organizations create a one-stop shop for employees as they navigate all aspects of work and complete complex tasks. The new capabilities enable HR teams to create, tailor, and deliver step-by-step guidance to walk employees through events as diverse as onboarding, having a baby, returning to the workplace, launching a new product, or growing their career.

"With our homes doubling as offices over the past year, we've grown accustomed to the way technology improves our lives as consumers, and employees want that same experience at work," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "As offices reopen, it will be critical to provide consistent and positive experiences both in the office and for remote workers – but it doesn't stop there. Organizations need to provide guidance throughout an employee's entire career, from training to finding a mentor, returning to the workplace, and eventually traveling safely. Oracle Journeys will help HR teams provide value beyond traditional HR processes by tailoring unique experiences for their workforce."

Oracle Journeys guides employees through tasks and key milestones while delivering quick access to resources they need across HR and the entire organization. It also makes it easy for employees to take action as they move through various events. The new features in Oracle Journeys help HR leaders by enabling them to move beyond standard HR workflows to create personalized, step-by-step guidance for any task – be it personal, professional, operational, or administrative. By providing easy access to AI-recommended processes tailored to individual needs, the solution helps employees save time and improve productivity. The latest innovations within Oracle Cloud HCM include:

Journeys LaunchPad: Delivers a single destination for employees to explore, launch, and share Journeys tailored to their needs. It can host any Journey applicable to an employee, assigned by their manager, or recommended by AI based on previous actions, events, or career progressions. For example, newly-promoted employees may see a New Manager Journey, those planning to return to the office may get prompted with a Return to Work Safely Journey, or those relocating to a new facility may receive a Relocation Journey and be guided through next steps – all directly within their LaunchPad. Employees can access and complete their Journeys on any device including desktop, mobile, chat applications, or Oracle Digital Assistant.

"Employee experience is a critical, multi-disciplinary challenge and employee needs vary widely," said Josh Bersin, global HR industry analyst. "Companies desperately need easy-to-use, highly customizable platforms to design, measure, and integrate employees' digital lives. Offerings like Oracle Journeys are becoming the hottest part of the human capital systems market."

"The employee experience is easy to take for granted, but it pays dividends when invested in properly. Companies that make deliberate efforts to make tasks quicker and easier with positive experiences for their workforce will reap the benefits of increased satisfaction, engagement, and productivity," said R. "Ray" Wang, principal analyst, Constellation Research. "Customers seek the ability to manage their own journeys in their core HCM systems. This not only helps organizations better manage and grow their workforce during challenging times, but also enables HR to serve as an innovation center for the entire business."

"The needs and expectations of employees have changed drastically. Now more than ever, our workforce needs personalized guidance, support, and motivation," said Jacely Voon, chief people officer, People Culture & Corporate Social Responsibility, Fujifilm. "Oracle Cloud HCM provides a single HR platform that allows us to better manage our teams and keep up with their evolving expectations. No matter what further changes we see in the workforce, we will be ready to deliver a positive employee experience for our 14,000+ team members across the region."

See here for more information about Oracle Journeys: http://www.oracle.com/human-capital-management/journeys

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/human-capital-management

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

