Oracle Helps Utilities Reduce Costs and Deliver Measurable Impact with AI

Unified industry suite connects customer, grid, and asset operations to lower costs, improve reliability, and elevate customer experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Customer Edge Summit – Utilities are under pressure to fund massive infrastructure investment while keeping service affordable and proving ROI on every dollar spent. In response, Oracle continues to innovate across its Utilities Industry Suite, delivering a measurable, quantified impact spanning customer, grid, and asset operations. These new and enhanced AI features and open, extensible technology enable utilities to modernize on their terms—step by step—while achieving better results and value along the way.

To see these solutions in action, join us at the Oracle Customer Edge Summit, April 12-14.

Connecting customer, grid, and asset operations

Oracle natively embeds AI across every layer of its IT stack, including database, cloud infrastructure, and applications. This helps utilities break down data silos and deliver more intelligent workflows across their entire operation so information flows cleanly and decisions can happen faster.

For example, to reduce billing exceptions, manual work, and operational costs, the enhanced Oracle Utilities Customer Platform offers AI-powered anomaly detection and in-memory processing to deliver fast, accurate meter data management and reads. This enables organizations to benefit from more streamlined operations, faster resolution times, and improved customer interactions and loyalty. In tandem, the efficiency and speed of in-memory processing can significantly lower database storage costs.

Additionally, as a component of the customer platform, the Oracle Affordability Solution helps utilities address arrears, regulatory pressure, and focus on delivering customer outcomes. The service provides empathetic communications offering personalized savings opportunities and a one-stop shop to show each customer available assistance programs. This helps utilities improve collections outcomes while supporting customers under increasing affordability pressure.

"Across electric, gas, and water utilities, the environment is shifting quickly, and we understand the pressures and changes utilities face," said Mark Webster, senior vice president of Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "We believe there's a clear model for the next-generation utility, where AI simplifies complexity and delivers measurable impact—and it's something utilities can put to work today."

These new Oracle Utilities Industry Suite offerings are designed to help organizations reduce operating costs, improve reliability, and help utilities deliver better customer outcomes by:

Addressing asset failure risk and improving reliability: To help utilities prevent and predict problems, new GenAI Asset Summarization in the Asset 360 Portal of Oracle Utilities Work and Asset Cloud Service unifies often-scattered asset details to quickly recap recent changes, work performed, and recurring issues, suggesting next-best actions to speed resolution. The proactive solution also helps identify potential failures earlier by surfacing risk signals linked to water pipeline failures, which can help reduce unplanned outages.

Embedding AI intelligence: Pre-built insights and intelligence in the enhanced Utilities AI Data Platform fast-track building and deploying AI models, agents, and applications with governed, enterprise data. For example, data scientists can use self-service machine learning (ML) model development to forecast load growth for a particular service territory or recommend consumer next best actions based on a utility's own programs.

Transforming water operations: Using the same AI-powered platform and data foundation, Oracle helps utilities focus on clean water and wastewater initiatives and proactively resolve customer issues. For instance, Oracle insights help detect infrastructure vulnerabilities through robotics, sensors, and image analysis. An upcoming release of Utilities AI Data Platform is planned to expand functionality with new ML within meter data, helping utilities launch AMI programs.

Accelerating actionable data: To facilitate access to fast, valuable data—including tracking critical metrics around daily operations like payment plan performance, exceptions in the field, and day-to-day customer engagement—Oracle Utilities Data Intelligence offers prebuilt ML insights and data visualization tools for easy adoption. This helps improve customer experiences, foster grid optimization and resiliency, and increase the speed of innovation.

Modernizing grid resiliency: Empowering better demand response and distributed energy resources (DERs) management, Oracle Network Management System helps control room operators and program managers manage DERs throughout their lifecycle and optimize performance using front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter data and tools. New enhancements address increasingly extreme weather events with rapid response, restoration, and workforce decentralization to enable more accurate network management and reporting.

Delivering world-class scale

Since 2009, Oracle's solutions have helped utility customers save more than $4.3 billion on their energy bills and built a gigawatt-scale peak resource fueled by AI and customer action. Oracle's Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) is used by six of the top 10 largest U.S. utilities to help optimize grid performance and integrate renewable energy resources. Additionally, Oracle solutions for water utilities help utilities serve 500 million customers in more than 60 countries and deliver 2.8 billion customer bills annually. Oracle is building on that foundation to deliver even greater impact and help utilities modernize their operations.

To learn more about Oracle Utilities solutions visit here and join the discussion on LinkedIn .

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SOURCE Oracle