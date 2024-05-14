Oracle Hospitality Hotel Merchandising Solution to be Offered to Choice Hotels International's Portfolio of Upscale Hotels

With the Oracle Nor 1 AI-powered upselling tool, properties can help increase revenue while providing tailored experiences to guests

Properties using Nor1 eStandby Upgrade averaged a 17% uptick in upsell revenue per transaction over booked rates

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Hospitality today announced that it has signed an agreement with Choice Hotels International, one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, to extend its AI-powered merchandising solution Oracle Nor1, to its portfolio of upscale hotels to help them capitalize on incremental revenue opportunities. With applied AI built into to the system, each hotel can present targeted offers via its mobile app or digital marketing channels with relevant and targeted options to have the highest probability of conversion. This includes offers at every stage of the guest's journey, from initiating a room upgrade at the time of booking to upselling daily breakfast during their stay, to offering late check-out.

"Our mission to deliver the intelligent, intuitive technologies that customers need to operate and build lasting loyalty aligns with the commitment Choice Hotels has made to its franchisees and owners," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality and Retail. "With the AI-driven insights in Nor1, their hotels can give guests the power to customize the stay they want, while helping each property increase incremental revenue and profitability."

Choice Hotel's Radisson Americas brands have long used Nor1 eStandby Upgrade to provide additional pre-arrival upsell opportunities based on attributes such as room views and floor level, food and beverage preferences, parking, and a myriad of other products and services a guest values. With upwards of 100 properties utilizing Nor1 eStandby Upgrade in 2023, properties averaged 17% in incremental upsell revenue over booked rates per transaction. Individual franchisee results may vary.

"At Choice Hotels, we have a commitment to the success of owners and operators in our system, ensuring that each has the resources and support needed to help position them for future success," said Indy Adenaw, SVP & GM, Upscale at Choice Hotels. "Nor1 fits perfectly into this strategy by providing each hotel the ability to help increase their revenue opportunities, while providing guests with a personalized experience that can lead to increased satisfaction and loyalty."

Due the success of the upselling and merchandising solution, Nor1 eStandby will now be available across Choice's upscale hotels including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria, the Ascend Collection and others, regardless of the franchisee or owner's existing property management system. Integrated with digital marketing channels, fully automated offers can be presented across the entire pre-arrival phase of the guest journey.

Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

