Oracle Hosts Data & AI Forum to Showcase How Businesses Can Innovate with AI

Larry Ellison to speak about the latest advances in generative AI

Registration is now open to join the October 19 livestream

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle provides a complete AI stack for its customers with a focus on security and privacy, predictable pricing, and performance. Unique Supercluster capabilities allow training and serving AI models at scale. AI models embedded into applications offer ease of use for scenarios businesses face every day.

While the focus on enterprise scenarios makes Oracle's portfolio appealing for businesses, many business leaders also want a partner who can help them get started down the right path now and keep up with the pace of innovation in the future. To help business leaders with this challenge, Oracle is hosting a Data & AI Forum on October 19. The event will explore how customers can get started with AI to maximize business benefits tailored to their needs.

This event will also recap the key AI innovations Oracle has recently unveiled, including:

"AI adoption and innovation is already reshaping how enterprises operate, and Oracle is committed to supporting these businesses with new AI capabilities," said Jason Maynard, executive vice president, Revenue Operations, Oracle. "Oracle's Data & AI Forum will help executives imagine and implement AI strategies that will help them overcome their organizations' biggest challenges quickly and securely."

Jae Evans, Oracle's executive vice president and global chief information officer, will host the in-person and livestreamed event in Redwood Shores, and lead conversations about the benefits and challenges of AI-driven automation, differentiated AI strategies, and best practices for implementing AI across an organization. Presentations will feature Oracle executives, including:

  • Larry Ellison, chairman and chief technology officer, Oracle
  • Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of OCI
  • Juan Loaiza, executive vice president of Mission-Critical Database Technologies
  • Greg Pavlik, senior vice president of OCI
  • Steve Miranda, executive vice president of Applications Development
  • Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Global Industries

In addition, Oracle will spotlight perspectives from its partners to help attendees find out what to expect from the next chapter of AI-powered business innovation.

To register for the livestream, visit https://www.oracle.com/events/oracle-forums/ai-redwood-shores/

News Releases in Similar Topics

