Oracle Industry Playbooks Help Customers Grow Their Businesses

22 industry-specific playbooks help organizations address their most significant challenges and maximize the value of their cloud and AI investments to achieve better business results

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced Oracle Industry Playbooks, a comprehensive set of technology planning, deployment, and optimization standards, strategies, and tools designed to help organizations across 22 industries govern, accelerate, and maximize their success.

The new Oracle Industry Playbooks are an extension of The Oracle Playbook – a collection of strategies and learnings that have enabled Oracle to grow revenue while increasing operating margin and delivering exceptional experiences to customers. The Oracle Industry Playbooks explain how to remain relentlessly focused on the processes and systems that matter most in each industry in order to achieve more with less.

Oracle Industry Playbooks is designed toprovide deep industry knowledge, advice and solutions from Oracle based on the company's multi-decade history helping customers overcome their most pressing industry-specific challenges.

Oracle will deliver Industry Playbooks for the following 22 industries:

Agriculture

Automotive

Communications

Construction and Engineering

Consumer Packaged Goods

Defense and Intelligence

Energy and Water

Financial Services

Government

Healthcare

High Technology

Higher Education

Hospitality

Industrial Manufacturing

Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Mining, Oil, and Gas

Non-Profit

Professional Services

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Wholesale Distribution

"Organizations need technology tailored to their industry in order to address their most complex challenges and stay ahead of the competition," said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president, Oracle Global Industries. "We have spent decades working with organizations across all industries and used insights from that experience to develop the Oracle Industry Playbooks, which will help our customers accelerate their success by leveraging AI and in the cloud."

By using Oracle Industry Playbooks, organizations can be better prepared to work collaboratively with Oracle and their implementation partners to diagnose their biggest challenges, identify the best ways to deploy Oracle technology to solve their problems, and help ensure their technology implementation and future technology updates are driving their success.

Oracle Industry Playbooks can help customers outline a success plan providing strategies for everything from onboarding teams to user and stakeholder adoption of the solutions. To drive progress across established KPIs, each step in the customer success plan is tailored to address the unique challenges facing customers in the industries in which they operate.

Each Oracle Industry Playbook is available now in North America. Oracle plans to augment the playbooks with additional materials, tools, and best practices and make them globally available in early 2025. For more information, visit https://www.oracle.com/playbook/industry/.

