Oracle Introduces Fusion Agentic Applications for Customer Experience

New class of enterprise applications redefine sales, service, and marketing processes by unlocking time, capacity, and outcomes that were previously out of reach

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World Tour -- Oracle today announced Fusion Agentic Applications for customer experience (CX). The new agentic applications are powered by coordinated teams of specialized AI agents that are outcome-driven, proactive, reasoning-based, and engineered for enterprise execution. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Fusion Agentic Applications for CX can make and execute decisions within sales, service, and marketing processes by securely accessing unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context.

"Customer expectations and operational complexity have outpaced traditional systems, creating an urgent need for applications that don't just support work, but actively drive positive customer outcomes," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With our new Fusion Agentic Applications for customer experience, sales, service, and marketing teams can move beyond static workflows to embrace outcome-focused execution that increases efficiency, builds loyalty, and expands revenue."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to execution, helping sales, service, and marketing leaders dramatically improve business outcomes. By operating inside the existing Oracle Fusion Applications security framework, the new Fusion Agentic Applications can autonomously progress routine work within guardrails, and surface exceptions, tradeoffs, and decisions where human judgment materially changes the outcome.

There are five new Fusion Agentic Applications available within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), including:

Contract Compliance Workspace: Helps sellers advance deals and protect revenue with end-to-end contract oversight across an enterprise contract portfolio to help identify, prioritize, and address risks. By semantically analyzing contracts, it can help detect deviations from policies and propose next steps. This shifts manual contract management to proactive risk management and helps reduce cycle time and improve deal quality.

Helps sellers advance deals and protect revenue with end-to-end contract oversight across an enterprise contract portfolio to help identify, prioritize, and address risks. By semantically analyzing contracts, it can help detect deviations from policies and propose next steps. This shifts manual contract management to proactive risk management and helps reduce cycle time and improve deal quality. Cross-Sell Program Workspace: Helps sales teams achieve higher win rates, lower customer acquisition costs, identify growth opportunities, and drive predictable expansion revenue. This changes reactive campaigns into proactive, always-on revenue expansion.

Helps sales teams achieve higher win rates, lower customer acquisition costs, identify growth opportunities, and drive predictable expansion revenue. This changes reactive campaigns into proactive, always-on revenue expansion. Marketing Command Center: Helps marketing teams identify new revenue opportunities, prioritize target segments, and launch the next best growth program based on unified enterprise signals. This transforms manual analysis of fragmented data sources into coordinated continuous growth execution.

Helps marketing teams identify new revenue opportunities, prioritize target segments, and launch the next best growth program based on unified enterprise signals. This transforms manual analysis of fragmented data sources into coordinated continuous growth execution. Sales Command Center: Helps sales teams convert more leads, reduce churn, and accelerate revenue growth. This replaces manual oversight with continuous monitoring, risk analysis, and next-best-action execution.

Helps sales teams convert more leads, reduce churn, and accelerate revenue growth. This replaces manual oversight with continuous monitoring, risk analysis, and next-best-action execution. Service Manager Workspace: Helps service teams improve service quality and accelerate resolution by continuously monitoring service operations and surfacing escalations, customer risk, and service performance. This elevates traditional service dashboards into a proactive action-oriented assistant.

The new Fusion Agentic Applications for customer experience are supported by a full AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio. With the new Agentic Applications Builder in the Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can build, connect, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents without traditional application development. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale.

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage sales, service, and marketing processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

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SOURCE Oracle