Oracle Introduces Fusion Agentic Applications for Finance and Supply Chain

New class of enterprise applications reinvent finance and supply chain processes by unlocking time, capacity, and outcomes that were previously out of reach

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World Tour -- Oracle today announced Fusion Agentic Applications for finance and supply chain operations. The new agentic applications are powered by coordinated teams of specialized AI agents that are outcome-driven, proactive, reasoning-based, and engineered for enterprise execution. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Fusion Agentic Applications for finance and supply chain can make and execute decisions within business processes by securely accessing unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context.

"Finance and supply chain teams are under constant pressure to close faster, respond to disruptions sooner, and deliver more with the same resources, but this is extremely difficult when so much time is still tied up in manual follow-ups, handoffs, and moving work across systems," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With agentic applications that can reason, decide, and act against defined objectives, finance and supply chain teams can move from passive productivity to systems that proactively carry work forward, improve working capital, reduce costs and delays, and operate with greater confidence."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to execution, helping finance and supply chain leaders dramatically improve business outcomes. By operating inside the existing Oracle Fusion Applications security framework, the new Fusion Agentic Applications can autonomously progress routine work within established guardrails and surface exceptions, tradeoffs, and decisions where human judgment materially changes the outcome.

There are 12 new Fusion Agentic Applications available now across Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), including:

Claims Settlement Workspace: Helps finance teams improve cash accuracy, settle claims faster, reduce cycle time, and improve control. This shifts exception-heavy settlement processes to intelligent execution and enhances cash accuracy and working capital.

Helps finance teams improve cash accuracy, settle claims faster, reduce cycle time, and improve control. This shifts exception-heavy settlement processes to intelligent execution and enhances cash accuracy and working capital. Collectors Workspace: Helps finance teams collect cash faster, lower days sales outstanding, and achieve higher promise-to-pay conversion rates. This replaces manual collections with intelligent, continuous cash flow management and improves working capital.

Helps finance teams collect cash faster, lower days sales outstanding, and achieve higher promise-to-pay conversion rates. This replaces manual collections with intelligent, continuous cash flow management and improves working capital. Cost Accounting Close Workspace: Helps supply chain teams prioritize work, reduce close effort, and accelerate period close across manufacturing and inventory operations by surfacing material exceptions and next-best actions. This transforms checklist-driven close processes to an intelligent, guided workflow.

Helps supply chain teams prioritize work, reduce close effort, and accelerate period close across manufacturing and inventory operations by surfacing material exceptions and next-best actions. This transforms checklist-driven close processes to an intelligent, guided workflow. Design-to-Source Workspace: Helps supply chain teams reduce supplier sourcing and product cost, cycle time, and compliance risk. This moves disconnected functions across engineering, supplier, and sourcing decisions into one coordinated process.

Helps supply chain teams reduce supplier sourcing and product cost, cycle time, and compliance risk. This moves disconnected functions across engineering, supplier, and sourcing decisions into one coordinated process. Logistics Execution Command Center: Helps supply chain teams minimize fulfillment disruption, identify urgent issues faster, unify data across transportation and warehouse operations, and prioritize actions to resolve exceptions. This changes fragmented monitoring and manual escalation across systems to a single, role-based operation for faster issue resolution.

Helps supply chain teams minimize fulfillment disruption, identify urgent issues faster, unify data across transportation and warehouse operations, and prioritize actions to resolve exceptions. This changes fragmented monitoring and manual escalation across systems to a single, role-based operation for faster issue resolution. Maintenance Operations Workspace: Helps supply chain teams reduce unplanned downtime, speed up triage, and focus on the highest-impact actions. This shifts reactive, manual sorting of work orders into proactive, priority-based execution.

Helps supply chain teams reduce unplanned downtime, speed up triage, and focus on the highest-impact actions. This shifts reactive, manual sorting of work orders into proactive, priority-based execution. Process Manufacturing Workspace: Helps supply chain teams increase manufacturing quality, enhance issue detection, improve batch conformance, and reduce costs and variability. This moves disconnected production, quality, and cost analysis into a single, insight-driven workflow that speeds decisions and corrective actions.

Helps supply chain teams increase manufacturing quality, enhance issue detection, improve batch conformance, and reduce costs and variability. This moves disconnected production, quality, and cost analysis into a single, insight-driven workflow that speeds decisions and corrective actions. Product Readiness Workspace: Helps supply chain teams increase product launch efficiency and reduce delays, assess supply chain impact, and boost compliance. This reinvents launch readiness from manual tracking across teams into a single, guided workflow.

Helps supply chain teams increase product launch efficiency and reduce delays, assess supply chain impact, and boost compliance. This reinvents launch readiness from manual tracking across teams into a single, guided workflow. Production Shift Operations Workspace: Helps supply chain teams streamline shift handoffs, reduce disruptions, improve output reliability, and keep operations on track with shift-readiness checks and carryover flagging. This elevates handoffs from reactive updates to a consistent, action-focused process.

Helps supply chain teams streamline shift handoffs, reduce disruptions, improve output reliability, and keep operations on track with shift-readiness checks and carryover flagging. This elevates handoffs from reactive updates to a consistent, action-focused process. Sales Order Command Center: Helps customer service teams resolve sales order exceptions faster, manage holds more efficiently, respond to ad hoc customer queries, and process cancellations and returns. This transforms case-by-case sales order support to an AI-guided, centralized command center.

Helps customer service teams resolve sales order exceptions faster, manage holds more efficiently, respond to ad hoc customer queries, and process cancellations and returns. This transforms case-by-case sales order support to an AI-guided, centralized command center. Sourcing Command Center: Helps procurement teams accelerate procurement decisions, negotiate more effectively, and manage high-priority exceptions. This takes negotiation activities and exception handling from multiple tools and inbox-driven follow-ups to one streamlined, AI-guided process.

Helps procurement teams accelerate procurement decisions, negotiate more effectively, and manage high-priority exceptions. This takes negotiation activities and exception handling from multiple tools and inbox-driven follow-ups to one streamlined, AI-guided process. Warehouse Operations Workspace: Helps supply chain teams increase warehouse efficiency and expand insights across stock, inbound, outbound, and workforce by proactively surfacing current and emerging issues and recommending resolutions. This changes warehouse execution from searching through multiple screens and reports to rapid, guided action on the highest-priority issues.

The new Fusion Agentic Applications for finance and supply chain are supported by a full AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio. With the new Agentic Applications Builder in the Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can build, connect, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents without traditional application development. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale. To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle