Oracle Introduces Fusion Agentic Applications for HR

New class of enterprise applications reinvent HR processes by unlocking time, capacity, and outcomes that were previously out of reach

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World Tour -- Oracle today announced Fusion Agentic Applications for HR. The new agentic applications are powered by coordinated teams of specialized AI agents that are outcome-driven, proactive, reasoning-based, and engineered for enterprise execution. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Fusion Agentic Applications for HR can make and execute decisions within business processes by securely accessing unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context.

"HR leaders and managers are being asked to deliver better employee experiences, make faster decisions, and support compliance efforts, all while operating with leaner teams and more complex policies. This is extremely difficult when so much time is spent chasing updates, reconciling disconnected signals, and moving work across systems," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With our new Fusion Agentic Applications that can reason and act against defined objectives, HR leaders and managers can reinvent key processes such as scheduling, career development, and employee support by shifting work from manual coordination to proactive execution."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, the new Fusion Agentic Applications move beyond assistance to execution, helping HR leaders and managers dramatically improve business outcomes. By operating inside the existing Oracle Fusion Applications security framework, the new Fusion Agentic Applications can autonomously progress routine work within established guardrails, and surface exceptions, tradeoffs, and decisions where human judgment materially changes the outcome.

There are eight new Fusion Agentic Applications available now within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), including:

Career Advancement Command Center: Helps HR leaders promote career mobility, connect employees to open roles, and keep them engaged with ongoing events and communications. This turns ad hoc career development into guided, strategic advancement.

Helps HR leaders promote career mobility, connect employees to open roles, and keep them engaged with ongoing events and communications. This turns ad hoc career development into guided, strategic advancement. Contract Compliance Workspace: Helps HR leaders better automate contract execution, semantically analyze contract agreements, surface proposed next steps in context, and move work forward within defined objectives. This transforms fragmented contract management into consistent, scalable execution.

Helps HR leaders better automate contract execution, semantically analyze contract agreements, surface proposed next steps in context, and move work forward within defined objectives. This transforms fragmented contract management into consistent, scalable execution. Hiring Workspace for Store Managers: Helps retail store managers reduce administrative work across recruiting processes and expedite hiring workflows. This transforms tedious manual coordination into streamlined, efficient talent acquisition.

Helps retail store managers reduce administrative work across recruiting processes and expedite hiring workflows. This transforms tedious manual coordination into streamlined, efficient talent acquisition. Manager Concierge Workspace: Helps managers make smarter team decisions, prioritize what needs attention, and take policy-backed, one-click actions with built-in approvals across compensation, performance, talent, absence, and more. This turns disjointed manager tasks into more focused, confident team management.

Helps managers make smarter team decisions, prioritize what needs attention, and take policy-backed, one-click actions with built-in approvals across compensation, performance, talent, absence, and more. This turns disjointed manager tasks into more focused, confident team management. My Help Workspace for Employees: Helps employees resolve issues faster and stay on top of what needs attention with a single place to track requests and follow-ups, view items awaiting action, and access knowledge articles and updates. This replaces ticket-chasing employee support with accelerated, self-service resolution.

Helps employees resolve issues faster and stay on top of what needs attention with a single place to track requests and follow-ups, view items awaiting action, and access knowledge articles and updates. This replaces ticket-chasing employee support with accelerated, self-service resolution. Team Learning Workspace for Managers: Helps managers upskill their teams, monitor learning needs, identify emerging skill gaps, and prioritize high-value development actions. This shifts reactive learning management to proactive, targeted development.

Helps managers upskill their teams, monitor learning needs, identify emerging skill gaps, and prioritize high-value development actions. This shifts reactive learning management to proactive, targeted development. Team Talent Calibration and Review Workspace: Helps managers conduct more consistent and structured talent review assessments, streamline calibration meetings, identify rating inconsistencies, and provide evidence-based recommendations. This moves subjective calibration toward more data-informed, consistent talent discussions.

Helps managers conduct more consistent and structured talent review assessments, streamline calibration meetings, identify rating inconsistencies, and provide evidence-based recommendations. This moves subjective calibration toward more data-informed, consistent talent discussions. Workforce Operations Command Center: Helps managers and frontline leaders execute workforce scheduling, time, and absence operations faster, reduce manual data gathering, and accelerate scheduling approvals. This elevates workforce operations from reactive management to proactive, intelligent processes.

The new Fusion Agentic Applications for HR are supported by a full AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio. With the new Agentic Applications Builder in the Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can build, connect, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents without traditional application development. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale.

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

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SOURCE Oracle