Oracle is a Continued Leader in Three Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports Assessing Finance Capabilities

Embedded predictive, generative, and agentic AI capabilities position Oracle Cloud ERP as the standard for SaaS ERP solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has once again been named a Leader in three Gartner reports assessing finance capabilities: the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises, the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, and the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. In each of these reports, Oracle was recognized as a Leader for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

"We have entered a new phase of finance transformation—AI-driven finance. As traditional finance processes are eclipsed by AI-driven workflows, we are offering customers a distinct competitive advantage by enabling them to seamlessly adopt capabilities that can unlock new opportunities for growth," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle. "Gartner's recognition further underscores our track record of stability, highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation, and reinforces our relentless focus on customers, making Oracle the ultimate financial transformation partner."

With embedded predictive, generative, and agentic AI innovations, Oracle continues to pioneer capabilities that reimagine core financial functions to drive efficiency, insight, and enduring value for customers across all industries. Oracle Cloud ERP's embedded AI enables touchless operations, predictive insights, and connected actions to help customers enhance productivity, deliver business value, and fundamentally redefine what is possible for finance and operations processes.

With Oracle Cloud ERP, organizations can:

Improve productivity and efficiency with touchless processes: Critical agentic AI capabilities simplify and automate workflows, including the onboarding of complex integrations for third parties via the document IO agent. The ledger agent reduces manual effort by identifying exceptions and anomalies in transaction data and automates daily accounting operations, and descriptive generative AI content and visualization capabilities enhance the narrative reporting preparation process.

Critical agentic AI capabilities simplify and automate workflows, including the onboarding of complex integrations for third parties via the document IO agent. The ledger agent reduces manual effort by identifying exceptions and anomalies in transaction data and automates daily accounting operations, and descriptive generative AI content and visualization capabilities enhance the narrative reporting preparation process. Enhance decision-making with AI-powered predictive insights: Essential AI capabilities enable organizations to continually monitor plans, forecasts, and variances, identify patterns in financial and operational data, predict outcomes, and help make better business decisions. The generative AI-driven advanced prediction agent helps organizations support multivariate AI prediction models, leveraging financial and operational as well as external factors in predictive forecasting.

Essential AI capabilities enable organizations to continually monitor plans, forecasts, and variances, identify patterns in financial and operational data, predict outcomes, and help make better business decisions. The generative AI-driven advanced prediction agent helps organizations support multivariate AI prediction models, leveraging financial and operational as well as external factors in predictive forecasting. Drive cross-divisional opportunities and execution with connected actions: Touchless operations and predictive insights provide the connective tissue to help customers proactively action and leverage the Oracle B2B network of financial institutions and logistic service providers on the Oracle SaaS ecosystem.

Organizations across all industries are leveraging Oracle Cloud ERP to help increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls, including one of the world's leading logistics providers, DHL Supply Chain; one of the largest life insurers in the United States, Guardian; and the world's largest dedicated online supermarket, Ocado Retail.

"With Oracle Cloud ERP, we have transformed our accounting services by standardizing financial processes across 40+ countries to improve efficiency, reduce cost, and accelerate decision-making," said Dietrich Franz , Chief Financial Officer, DHL Supply Chain.

, Chief Financial Officer, DHL Supply Chain. "We have been able to expand insights, accelerate our financial close, and increase efficiency. With our core financials in the cloud and a complete view of our data, we can embrace Oracle's embedded AI capabilities to further increase productivity," said Marcel Esqueu , vice president, financial systems transformation, Guardian.

, vice president, financial systems transformation, Guardian. "With Oracle Cloud ERP's automation capabilities, controls, and data insights, we can focus more time on our mission to change the way people shop for their groceries and ultimately make our customers' lives easier," said Rebecca Burn , Oracle systems manager, finance, Ocado Retail.

Over 10,000 organizations spanning nearly every industry and geography turn to Oracle Cloud ERP applications to run their businesses. As more enterprises join Oracle's community of innovators, they will benefit from a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including dedicated AI agents, powerful AI and generative AI capabilities, financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, supply chain management & manufacturing, and Oracle B2B, which help revolutionizes the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.

