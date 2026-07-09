Oracle Joins IMSA Labs as Founding Partner to Accelerate AI and Motorsport Innovation

Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio becomes the first initiative within IMSA Labs, giving startups access to live race operations, high-volume telemetry, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and one of the world's most demanding testing environments

AUSTIN, Texas and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) today announced Oracle as the Founding Partner of IMSA Labs, the formalized platform for continued innovation and collaboration between the motorsports sanctioning body and its automotive and technology partners. A cornerstone of the partnership is the launch of Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio, a new startup innovation program built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The program is designed to help startups move from concept to validated solution by combining Oracle's cloud and AI technologies with IMSA's live race operations, high-volume telemetry, and race-generated data.

"Motorsport has always been a laboratory for innovation, and IMSA has long been where manufacturers prove technologies that ultimately reach consumers," said John Doonan, president, IMSA. "With IMSA Labs, we're extending that tradition beyond the race car to create an innovation ecosystem where startups, technology leaders, manufacturers, and research institutions can develop and validate next-generation solutions in one of the world's most demanding operational environments. We're proud to welcome Oracle as the Founding Partner of IMSA Labs and to launch Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio as the platform's first collaborative innovation program."

As the inaugural program within IMSA Labs, Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio will operate from the IMSA paddock as a live demonstration and development environment. Participating startups will build and refine solutions on OCI using the latest AI, cloud, and data technologies, while validating performance against the speed, complexity, and operational demands of professional endurance racing.

"Innovation happens faster when startups can build against real-world complexity instead of simulated conditions," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "As the founding partner of IMSA Labs, Oracle is bringing together the power, performance, and scalability of OCI with IMSA's unique operational environment, giving startups a path to develop, validate, and showcase next-generation solutions in a setting where every millisecond and every decision matters."

IMSA brings together 18 global automotive manufacturers competing under shared rules while generating millions of telemetry events throughout each race weekend. This combination of live operations, engineering workflows, edge conditions, distributed systems, and real-time decision-making gives startups a proving ground that is difficult to replicate in a traditional lab, accelerator, or sandbox environment. Participating startups can use OCI to develop and validate solutions across multiple high-impact areas, including:

Adaptive data routing and prioritization: Optimizing telemetry movement from car to pit wall to team headquarters, especially in environments with RF, network, and satellite constraints.

Optimizing telemetry movement from car to pit wall to team headquarters, especially in environments with RF, network, and satellite constraints. Cloud-native telemetry ingestion and replication: Processing structured vehicle and race operations data on OCI and making it available across distributed teams.

Processing structured vehicle and race operations data on OCI and making it available across distributed teams. Real-time decision engines: Analyzing live data streams to support pit strategy, lap modeling, race simulations, and operational decisions.

Analyzing live data streams to support pit strategy, lap modeling, race simulations, and operational decisions. AI-assisted operational insights: Detecting patterns, surfacing anomalies, summarizing complex data, and recommending next-best actions across race operations.

Detecting patterns, surfacing anomalies, summarizing complex data, and recommending next-best actions across race operations. Fan-facing live telemetry experiences: Creating digital experiences that bring fans closer to the race through live data visualizations, predictive insights, driver and vehicle metrics, and interactive storytelling.

The solutions developed through Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio will address operational challenges common across many industries, including processing high-volume streaming data, enabling real-time decision-making, operating reliably at the edge, and coordinating complex distributed systems. The same technology patterns validated in IMSA's live racing environment can be applied across industries where performance, resiliency, and speed are critical, such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, energy, telecommunications, and smart venues.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit oracle.com.

About IMSA

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) is North America's premier sports car racing organization and sanctions the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, one of the world's leading endurance racing series. With participation from 18 global automotive manufacturers, IMSA provides a world-class platform for competition, engineering innovation, and technology development while reaching fans through live events, digital media, and global broadcast distribution.

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SOURCE Oracle