Oracle Joins White House CancerX Initiative to Aid in the Fight Against Cancer

News provided by

Oracle

22 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

Participating as a founding member of CancerX underscores Oracle's commitment to improve healthcare outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a founding member of CancerX. The public-private partnership was formed to drive innovations that can help reduce deaths due to cancer. Oracle will contribute expertise to the project fueled by Oracle's extensive background in open cloud platforms, AI and machine learning, clinical research, healthcare research, care delivery, and its scientific expertise from the recent acquisition of Cerner.

CancerX is the inaugural project in The White House's national Cancer Moonshot initiative. The project is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health.

"The healthcare market continues to be highly fragmented which hinders both patient care and the quest for a cure," said Seema Verma, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Life Sciences. "We are proud to bring our expertise in healthcare, clinical research, and enterprise cloud technology to deliver more innovative and effective treatments to those fighting cancer."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Oracle to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, associate program director, Digital Medicine Society. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

Together, Oracle and the group's diverse innovators will specifically define the value of digital innovation in cancer treatment, address methodological and implementation gaps, and develop best practices for the equitable adoption of digital health technologies at scale in oncology. The aim is to achieve the White House's Cancer Moonshot goal of reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

"Beating cancer demands bold innovation and deliberate collaboration," said Santosh Mohan, vice president, Digital, Moffitt Cancer Center. "CancerX is creating a dynamic ecosystem where ideas can flourish, expertise and resources can be shared, and innovative solutions can be rapidly developed and equitably deployed in the fight against cancer. As a co-host, we take immense pride in the diverse and inclusive community of pioneers coming together as members, all driven by a shared commitment to advancing the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. Together, we will advance the frontiers of cancer research and treatment through digital innovation, while striving to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all people."

Learn more about Oracle's participation in the CancerX Initiative at the Oracle Health Conference, co-located with Oracle Cloud World September 18-20 in Las Vegas.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

Also from this source

Oracle Achieves Top Secret Cloud Authorization

Waffle House® Brings Contactless Payments to Diners with Oracle Cloud

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.