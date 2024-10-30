Oracle Launches AI-powered Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences

Life sciences, academic medical centers, health systems, and research institutes can gain insights into diseases and their impact on patients to optimize therapeutic launch strategies

Pre-built and continuously updated analytics platform has unprecedented variety of real-world data sources, including CancerMPact and multiomics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Summit -- Oracle today launched Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences. The AI-powered, cloud-scale, data and analytics platform streamlines and helps accelerate insight generation by unifying disparate data sets into a single, intelligent workbench. The new solution empowers users to answer multidisciplinary research questions, generate insights, and integrate that information back into their existing Oracle Health and Life Sciences applications. As a result, life sciences organizations can more accurately identify market needs, assess commercial viability, and optimize therapeutic launch strategies. This innovation is yet another step in Oracle's vision to bridge the gap between clinical research and clinical care.

"Oracle continues to deliver game-changing products that modernize and enhance clinical research and tighten the connection between bench and bedside," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "With Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences, we are breaking down the silos that have stifled innovation in the industry and are delivering the tools and intelligence needed to help advance insights and therapies with speed and precision."

Supported by a wide variety of real-world data sources, such as CancerMPact and multiomics, the platform delivers actionable insights out of the box with pre-built curated datasets, data pipelines, adaptable models, and analytics for determining patient experience, safety monitoring, therapy effectiveness, and brand measurement. Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences customers who use the Oracle Learning Health Network will also have continuously updated anonymized Oracle Real World Data (ORWD) available in their analytics environment, which broadens their access to even more information.

Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences is powered by Oracle Health Data Intelligence (HDI). Built on the security and high performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Health Data Intelligence integrates, secures, and analyzes data from a broad range of sources including electronic health records (EHR), enterprise applications, insurance claims, and demographic records, to provide a more comprehensive view of individual patients and overall population health.

This proven, EHR-agnostic platform is a continuously learning ecosystem that powers provider applications to support intelligent clinical decision-making, care coordination, and value-based care delivery. With Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences, Oracle is now extending this platform to enable clinical research and insight generation, which feeds back into the HDI ecosystem in a continuous learning loop.

The platform was developed in coordination with Oracle's globally renowned Research Services division, merging cutting-edge technology with deep domain expertise. This collaboration brings together top life sciences experts, including the oncology researchers behind CancerMPact, to deliver a groundbreaking platform that advances insights and therapies with unmatched speed and precision.

For more information about Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences visit: https://www.oracle.com/life-sciences/

To join segments of the Oracle Health Summit virtually, visit: https://www.oracle.com/health/health-summit/

