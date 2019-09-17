Oracle Launches CX Unity to Unify Advertising and Marketing Worlds

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- To help organizations create experiences that build, protect, and differentiate their brands, Oracle today announced powerful new updates to its enterprise-class customer data management (CDP) platform. By bringing together customer data from marketing and advertising systems, the latest updates to Oracle CX Unity enable organizations to provide personalized and contextual experiences across all customer interactions, from website visits and online ads to customer service calls and in-store transactions.

Oracle CX Unity provides B2B and B2C brands with a complete customer intelligence platform for managing all their customer data. It brings together online, offline, and third-party customer data sources and then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes. This enables brands to create a single and dynamic view of the customer in real time and then use that customer intelligence to deliver experiences that increase sales, improve satisfaction, and grow customer lifetime value.

ShopBack, a loyalty and discovery platform with over eleven million members across eight countries in the Asia-Pacific region, selected Oracle CX Unity to unify its customer data and deliver a personalized service to its customers.

"Managing data across multiple countries, languages and applications has always been a focus for us. In order to create a personalized customer experience at scale, we needed to aggregate our data to create one system of record," said Scott Tan, head of CRM, ShopBack. "Oracle CX Unity will not only allow us to weave our customer data together to create a single source of truth, but will also provide the insights needed to deliver richer interactions with our customers."

Oracle CX Unity connects with Oracle's Data Management Platform (DMP) and ID Graph solutions to enable brands to bring together traditional marketing and advertising data, including online, offline, and third-party customer data sources. By delivering known and unknown insights from disparate adtech and martech systems in milliseconds, the new integrations enable B2C and B2B brands to orchestrate personalized, in-the-moment experiences whenever and however a customer or prospect chooses to interact.

"Unifying customer data from different marketing and advertising systems is the only way brands will be able to eliminate blind spots and make every customer interaction matter," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president, Oracle CX Cloud and Oracle Data Cloud. "At Oracle, we are uniquely positioned to bring those worlds together, and that enables us to provide brands with the most trusted, proven, and complete customer intelligence capabilities available today."

Launched in October 2018, Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud. Oracle CX Cloud is an integrated set of applications that helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

