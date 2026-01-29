Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform Unites Data and Agentic Intelligence to Accelerate Medical Breakthroughs and Drive Commercial Success

Generative AI-driven analytics platform brings together owned and public data with Oracle Health Real-World Data's millions of de-identified longitudinal EHR records

Delivers powerful, deep insights for pharma, medtech, research, and life sciences organizations to drive therapies to patients when they need them

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform, a generative AI-enabled solution designed to empower pharmaceutical, medical device, research, and life sciences organizations to accelerate outcomes across R&D, clinical trials, post-market safety, and commercialization.

Unlocking insights at scale, the platform establishes a foundation for AI-powered research by unifying and automating massive, diverse datasets—bringing together customer data, third-party sources, and 129M+* de-identified longitudinal Oracle Health Real-World Data records. Generative AI and agentic reasoning are then applied to speed interpretation and surface actionable evidence directly in research and clinical workflows.

"Fragmented, inconsistent data is a major barrier to progress, holding back life sciences organizations from delivering the medical breakthroughs that could transform and even save lives," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform unifies and intelligently organizes data and employs AI and advanced analytics to reveal deep insights that are often not possible with humans alone."

Powered by out-of-the-box AI agents and the ability to build their own, organizations can identify label expansion opportunities, conduct population-level Health Economics and Outcomes Research, generate synthetic control arms, monitor safety from disparate sources, and support regulatory submissions with enhanced efficiency and flexibility. Researchers can also ask open-ended questions and AI agents will clarify intent to generate and refine hypothesis, propose analyses for review, and then act within the guardrails users set while providing full visibility into data lineage. This helps organizations scale their research workforce, uncover new opportunities, maximize the impact of existing therapies, and drive measurable business value.

Each new Oracle Life Sciences innovation is designed to plug seamlessly into this unified data platform—leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Life Sciences AI Application Suite, Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales for integrated operations, and Oracle Health AI Application Suite—so life sciences organizations can realize the full advantage of the broader, interoperable Oracle ecosystem.

*All data pulled from Oracle Health AI Data Platform and current as of November 2025 and calculated using distinct person IDs, which leverage a multipoint match algorithm to account for and remove duplicates within a single health system; patients who have visited multiple health systems may appear more than once in the data.

