Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy

As customers expect and experiment more, it is increasingly hard for organizations to deliver experiences that build and maintain customer loyalty. To help address this challenge, Oracle Loyalty enables organizations to deliver relevant, unified omnichannel loyalty programs that are seamlessly integrated with existing customer experience initiatives. As a result, customer experience professionals can quickly and easily take advantage of loyalty programs to innovate faster and accelerate customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

"Not only does it cost seven times more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing one, but a loyal customer can help an organization acquire more customers, increase revenue and differentiate its products or services," said Katrina Gosek, senior director, digital customer product strategy, Oracle. "While the business benefits of building and maintaining loyal customers are clear, it can be extremely expensive and complex. Oracle Loyalty removes these barriers and empowers brands to build customer loyalty by delivering integrated, engaging experiences at every stage of the customer lifecycle."

Built on proven industry best practices, Oracle Loyalty enables loyalty program managers to easily build and manage loyalty programs that are:

Innovative: Customer experience professionals can move faster and help improve customer profitability with rapid loyalty program deployment and simplified usability.

Unified: Customer experience professionals can deliver amazing unified omnichannel loyalty experiences with pre-built integrations and REST APIs that seamlessly integrate loyalty program initiatives into broader customer experience strategies.

Customer-Centric: Customer experience professionals deploy innovative loyalty programs that can help retain existing customers, acquire new customers and increase customer lifetime value by delivering unmatched experiences across all touchpoints in the customer journey.

Powerful: Customer experience professionals can focus on growing their business with a truly scalable platform that delivers enterprise-grade performance and security.

Available worldwide in 20 languages, Oracle Loyalty is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

