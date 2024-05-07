Oracle Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Oracle recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Planning. For the second year in a row, Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A copy of the report is available here.

"Oracle Supply Chain Planning provides simpler, faster, and better ways to plan in the face of volatile demand and ever-increasing disruptions," said Vikash Goyal, vice president of supply chain planning and collaboration strategy, Oracle. "We believe our position as a Leader reflects our continued investment in intelligent automation and industry-specific planning capabilities, as well as our commitment to customer success."

Oracle Supply Chain Planning, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), leverages built-in machine learning and AI capabilities to help organizations anticipate demand, manage supply, and streamline stakeholder and trading partner actions to help meet business objectives. With Oracle Supply Chain Planning organizations can:

Machine learning capabilities combine enterprise demand, such as orders and shipments, with external data like weather, economic, and social signals to enhance demand planning and improve forecast accuracy. These capabilities allow organizations to segment their supply chain, implement demand-driven inventory and fulfillment policies, and automate replenishment processes.

Real time analysis of production and factory activity helps supply chain leaders determine the best deployment of inventory, capacity, and material supply to meet demand. These capabilities also allow organizations to prioritize order backlog and reschedule open sales orders when conditions change.

A single platform gives organizations greater visibility into supplier relationships allowing for greater collaboration and engagement with trading partners across multiple supply chain tiers. This helps supply chain leaders identify supply and demand disparities, while automating supplier managed inventory and contract manufacturing collaboration processes.

Built-in intelligence and planning advisor help supply chain leaders better predict potential demand and supply disruptions. These capabilities alert planners to systematic lead time deviations, stale parameter settings, and other issues so they can proactively respond to disruptions. These features will also automate the analysis of preferred solutions and prescribe actions for common issues.

Embedded real-time analytics help supply chain leaders translate revenue, margin, and cost objectives into global plans to optimize sourcing, production, and distribution strategies. These capabilities allow supply chain leaders to track progress towards business goals, improve scenario planning, and identify alternative strategies for a range of expected outcomes.

